Vajirao & Reddy Institute: Leading UPSC Success since 1989

India, 25th September, 2023: The famous Vajirao & Reddy Institute located in Delhi and best known for its world-class UPSC preparations and Civil-services coaching has emerged as one of the torchbearers of success yet again with 617 successful candidates to have taken up commendable positions out of the 933 vacancies in the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) examination of 2022. This achievement only proves the credibility of the institution further, sealing its presence and training to be unparalleled in serving excellence in education to its batch of students. Vajirao & Reddy Institute well known as best IAS coaching in Delhi among UPSC aspirants.

The names of the seven students who have achieved top ranks in 2022 post-seeking training from Vajirao & Reddy Institute are notable:

Rank 1: Ishita Kishore

Rank 2: Garima Lohia

Rank 3: Uma Harathi M

Rank 4: Smriti Mishra

Rank 5: Mayur Hazarika

Rank 8: Aniruddh Yadav

Rank 9: Kanika Goyal

When asked about the continuous lookout for excellence and an undying commitment to training that the institute thrives on, Dr. S S Chaudhary, Vice Chairman of the prestigious Vajirao & Reddy Institute has mentioned, “At Vajirao & Reddy Institute, we take pride in our team of highly experienced and qualified faculty members. Our educators are renowned subject matter experts, former civil servants, and seasoned professionals who possess an in-depth understanding of the Civil Services examination pattern and syllabus. Their expertise enables them to provide comprehensive guidance, imparting the necessary knowledge and exam strategies to help you excel.”

Dr. SS Chaudhary’s journey as an educator and trainer began 31 years ago. With three decades of experience in the field of training and guiding UPSC aspirants, his unwavering contribution to the institute has ensured multiple successes for both the students and the institute combined. The dominance of candidates from a particular institution, claiming more than two-thirds of the 933 vacancies in the Civil Services Examination, underscores the institute's exceptional pedagogical methods and equally wraps up the perfection in education and guidance that Dr. SS Chaudhary brings forth.

Founded in 1989 under the leadership of Prof. V. N. Reddy, the Vajirao & Reddy Institute aims to support and empower candidates aspiring to succeed in the UPSC Civil Services Examination, including various esteemed services such as IAS, IFS, IRS, IPS, and state-level PCS exams. Embarking on a journey filled with pride and dedication begins with taking the right initial steps, and Vajirao & Reddy is dedicated to providing unwavering support throughout this endeavor.

In addition to the formal classroom training, the dedicated team at Vajirao & Reddy Institute also ensures a holistic approach to the mental and physical well-being of the aspirants, where they are guided to maintain resilience and focus during the training period. The preparation timing and procedure are often taxing for the huge number of aspirants who appear for the examinations every year, often finding themselves lost. For Vajirao & Reddy Institute, imparting the essential qualities of dedication and discipline is looked upon as an essential trait to ensure a fruitful result to the hard work put into cracking these examinations.

So far, the institute has assisted over 6500 students in gaining entry into the civil services, including prestigious positions like IAS, IFS, IPS, and various Central Services. Some notable achievements over the years being:

In 2022, the institute secured 617 selections out of 933 vacancies, with 7 students ranking in the top 10.

In 2021, the institute achieved 346 selections out of 685 vacancies, with 6 students in the top 10.

In 2020, the students at the institute secured 368 selections out of 761 vacancies, including 5 in the top 10.

In 2019, the institute celebrated 207 total selections, with 5 students achieving top 10 All India Ranks.

In 2018, the institute achieved 187 total selections, including 4 students ranking in the top 5 All India Ranks.

In 2017, the institute celebrated 179 total selections, with 4 students achieving positions in the top 20 All India Ranks.

For more information, please visit https://www.vajiraoinstitute.com/

