Valencia County-East at Shalimar One World is a new address for bungalow lovers

Lucknow: With rapid urbanisation and an increase in the population, the indigenous bungalow houses which have existed in India since the 19th century during British colonial rule have been fast disappearing.

Initially, the bungalows were identified as a single storey spacious building with a symmetrical layout and beautiful landscapes. The concept of bungalow living has also inspired historically rich cities like Lucknow, which houses some of the most iconic bungalows and havelis that still exist in today’s urban landscape.

The architectural design of the bungalows is an impression of colonial Spanish architecture, bejewelled with breathtaking views and sprawling landscapes.

Perpetuating the legacy of Bungalows in Lucknow, Shalimar Corp, the most admired real estate brand, has now come up with a new paradigm for luxury bungalows living inside the Shalimar One World Precinct called ‘Valencia County-East’.

Shalimar Group is known for luxury, international quality standards and living experience and has launched this landmark project to attract homebuyers who like to 'Indulge' in a luxurious lifestyle with the best connectivity and make a good investment.

The project is conveniently located and accessible to the international airport, reputed educational institutions, healthcare facilities and a range of shopping and entertainment hubs including Phoenix Palassio and Lulu Mall are also in close proximity. The bungalows situated inside the Shalimar One World precinct also have easy access from Lucknow to Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Raebareli and Kanpur highways.

The Vastu-compliant independent bungalows are spaciously built and cover a carpet area running over 4800 sq ft, while villa-type DE covers a carpet area of more than 9500sq ft. Spread over an area of 217 acres, where Valencia County-East has been nestled inside the Shalimar One World, is an integrated community where luxury meets comfort. The gated community not only assures the finest amenities and services but also a great neighbourhood, with easy accessibility, open spaces, and round-the-clock maintenance facilities.

The luxury living not just ends with a beautiful bungalow in Valencia County-East, but also extends to Shalimar One World-Club One, which offers a host of world-class amenities like 2 spacious banquet halls, a coffee shop, a conference room, a game area, a restaurant,' gymnasium, swimming pool and kids play area.

Mr Khalid Masood, Whole Time Director, Shalimar Corp said, “Lucknow has always been a significant market for offering products that are relevant to the people and address the high standards of excellence demanded by customers. By offering a blend of independent bungalow living experience and the secure environment of the community and the gated city with a range of amenities, Valencia County-East will surely establish new benchmarks in every aspect.”

Shalimar Corp, established in 1988 in Lucknow, has delivered more than 6 million sq ft of residential and commercial property spaces and has become a synonym of trust among the property buyers.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

