Valuable Edutainment Bags Brands Impact National Fame Award 2022

Valuable Edutainment, a dynamic and future-focused EdTech solution provider won the National Fame Award 2022 for “Best Education Technology Company of the Year”. The award was presented by the glamorous Bollywood actress Malaika Arora at a glittering ceremony recently held at Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka.

Brands Impact organized the first edition of the National Fame Awards to recognize the efforts and dedication of individuals and companies that have risen to fame and have nationwide supporters/clientele, owing to their talent and contributions to various industries.

Amol Monga, Founder and Director - Brands Impact congratulated Valuable Edutainment by saying “The widespread and increasing use of digital technology has reshaped the teaching-learning process and Valuable Edutainment is contributing well in building the next chapter of the ed-tech sector in India, I congratulate the whole team for enabling quality education to children across the country.”

Some other prominent personalities who shared the stage with Valuable Edutainment were Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar (Most Loved Celebrity Couple of the Year), Erica Fernandes (Most Stylish Lead Actor on Indian Television (Female), Karan Mehra (Most Loved Lead Actor on Indian Television (Male), Roshni Bhatia (Most Popular Fashion Blogger of the Year).

Valuable Edutainment Pvt. Ltd. is an education technology solution provider that has pioneered the integration of technology in all levels of education and is playing a vital role in the Indian Education field for the improvement of the quality of educational processes and outcomes. The company is at the forefront of the evolution of problem-specific and future-focused next-gen technology, presenting fully integrated packaged solutions, customized software, and professional services to build enterprise education platforms.

Valuable Group of Companies was established in 2004, with diversified interests in media, technology and infrastructure industries. They have a strong track record of delivering and operating satellite-based technological solutions including virtual classroom solutions in states like Maharashtra, Odisha & Uttarakhand.

Speaking on their experience at the National Fame Awards 2022, Founder and Managing Director Mr. Ameya Hete said “Providing quality education till the last mile student has been a passion of ours and being recognized for the same with this prestigious award has definitely boosted our confidence and motivated us to move ahead with more zeal and commitment. I thank everyone at Brands Impact for this wonderful opportunity.”

Having analyzed challenges like shortage of quality teachers, geographical barriers, and quality of learning, Valuable Edutainment proposed highly scalable information and communication-based solutions. Their agnostic technology fulfills the dire need to spread education in the remotest areas, irrespective of time and geographical barriers. Their technology includes the practical application of tech solutions in teaching, learning and challenges in a creative inquiry.

Valuable Group's virtual learning solution "edubeam" is a satellite based distance learning solution which eliminates time & distance constraints and facilitates interactive exchange of information between a central studio and multiple remote locations in real time in a unique interactive environment.

Valuable Edutainment’s mission of enhancing the ecosystem of learning institutions is reaching heights and winning the National Fame Award 2022 is another step towards achieving this mission.

