Value of 1965 Quarter Coins: Is It Worth Money?

The Washington quarter series underwent a major transition in 1965, as the United States Mint introduced clad coinage and discontinued traditional 90% silver issues. This important changeover makes 1965 a pivotal date for quarter collectors and those interested in these coins for their silver content. In this guide, we'll examine the unique circumstances surrounding 1965 quarters, identify what to look for when coin roll hunting, and provide an overview of values for coins in different conditions.

Understanding the minting differences, composition, and relative scarcity provides the knowledge to spot valuable 1965 Washington quarters. Whether building a collection or searching circulation for profit, this reference will help you identify top specimens of this transitional date.

The Switch to Clad Coinage

Up until 1965, circulating quarters contained 90% silver alongside 10% copper. But with the rising price of silver bullion, the intrinsic value of these coins exceeded their face value. To remedy this, the U.S. Mint introduced new modern "clad" coinage in 1965 that substituted silver for a copper and nickel alloy.

The composition changed to:

· Outer Layers: 75% copper, 25% nickel

· Inner Core: 100% copper

This clad composition brought the intrinsic value of coins back down below face value. The transition began in 1965, which featured a mix of old and new quarter types:

· 90% silver quarters - January 1 to July 23, 1965

· Copper-nickel clad quarters - July 23, 1965 onward

Clad versions can be easily identified by their light golden edges, versus the solid silver appearance of pre-1965 quarters. Approximately 438 million quarters were minted in 1965 both before and after the compositional changeover.

1965 Quarter Identifying

Since silver quarters were only made for part of the year, the key to finding valuable 1965 examples in circulation is spotting the 90% silver issues struck before the switch to clad. Here are the tell-tale signs of a silver 1965 quarter:

· Date - Must read 1965

· Edges - Will show solid silver color on the outer edge. Clad quarters have a brownish-golden hue.

· Toning - May show blotchy blue, violet, or rainbow toning colors. Clad coins rarely tone.

· Weight - Silver quarters have slightly more heft at ~6.25 grams vs. 5.67 grams for clad versions.

· Sound - A higher-pitched "ring" when silver coins are dropped, vs a dull "clunk" for base metal.

· Maker's Mark - A small "FS" appears on the obverse below Washington's neck for proof silver quarters.

Carefully inspecting and weighing suspect 1965 quarters is the best way to judge if you've found a valuable silver specimen. Quarters that "clink" and show all-silver edges are almost certainly 90% silver and worth much more than face value, and you can check the list of most valuable quarters worth money on CoinValueChecker.

Grading Silver 1965 Quarter

For most vintage coins, condition plays a major role in determining value. However, common date circulated silver coinage like 1965 quarters is primarily valued based on precious metal content. This means that condition is less of a factor, but is still useful to characterize coins properly:

· About Uncirculated (AU) - Light friction but most luster remains, only slight wear on highest points.

· Extremely Fine (EF/XF) - Minor-moderate wear on design high points but most details sharp.

· Very Fine (VF) - Wear is more apparent on designs, lettering, and high points.

· Fine (F) - Major designs are outlined but smoothing is noticeable.

· Good (G) - Outlines of designs visible but smoothing is more pronounced.

· About Good (AG) - Designs faint but can make out an approximate silhouette. Heavy wear.

Circulated silver coins like common date Washington quarters are primarily bought and sold based on their metal content and weight rather than exact grade. However, Mint State examples with full original luster are scarcer and command higher premiums.

Value of 1965 Quarter

Currently, 90% silver quarters have a melt value (intrinsic silver value) of roughly $3.50 each based on market silver prices. That provides a baseline for the value of common, circulated examples. However, there are a few other factors to consider as well when assessing value:

Base Silver Value:

· Circulated 90% quarters - $3.50 melt value

· Uncirculated examples - $4-6 over melt

Impact of Grade/Condition

· Heavily worn or damaged - melt value only

· AU/BU examples - $1-2 premium over melt

· Proof coins - large premium over uncirculated value

Impact of Mint Marks

· Philadelphia (no mint mark): most common, basic melt value

· Denver (D) - Slightly more scarce, but small premium

· San Francisco (S) - Lowest mintage, commands higher premiums

The following recent sales give an idea of real-world values based on type and grade:

· Raw AU 1958 Washington Quarter - Sold for $5 on eBay

· NGC MS65 1965-S Washington Quarter - Realized $50 at auction

· ANACS F15 1965-D Washington Quarter - Bought for $3.60 by dealer

Uncirculated and proof specimens are worth significantly more than typical circulated examples. Clad 1965 quarters should only be worth face value regardless of condition.

Finding Silver 1965 Quarters in Change

While most 1965 quarters in circulation are now clad examples worth merely face value, silver quarters from earlier in the year can still occasionally be found by coin roll hunting. Here are some useful tips:

· Inspect all 1965 quarters closely. Even clad ones are worth saving for your collection.

· Search through quarters from bank rolls, old collections, and family jars.

· Checks quarters offered in deals or bulk lots before rejecting them.

· Focus your searches on rolls from banks located in older urban areas.

· Ask tellers if they have any leftover wrapped rolls from before the mid-1960s.

· Talk to collectors and dealers to learn what coins are turning up locally.

It takes patience and effort, but silver 1965-dated quarters do surface from time to time. Always inspect them closely against the signs above to verify if you've found a silver treasure.

Other Factors Affecting 1965 Quarter Value

While silver content is the main value driver, there are some other details worth mentioning that can impact price:

· Minting errors/varieties - Any 1965 quarter with a major mint error like off-metal strikes or dramatic die breaks would be very scarce and trade for a premium. Minor repunched mint mark varieties also have a little extra value.

· Toning - Colorfully toned silver coins are preferred by some collectors, although toning won't increase melt value.

· Special label/holder - Coin stores and dealers sometimes market "end of year" 1965 silver quarters in special display cards/holders at a large premium. The coin itself is still only worth melt value.

· Condition rarity - Gem quality 1965 proof or DCAM quarters certified MS67 or higher are very scarce and sell for well above melt value.

· Historic significance - As the last year of silver quarters, some buyers are willing to pay a small premium for the historic importance of 1965.

In most cases though, circulated silver 1965 quarters trade right at their silver bullion melt value, which varies slightly day-to-day based on silver spot prices.

Long Term Value Outlook

Silver quarters and dimes dated 1964 and earlier are avidly sought after for their precious metal content. For now, enough 1965 silver quarters remain in circulation to meet demand. This may change years down the road if new generations begin "mining" coins from circulation.

Greater scarcity could make choice uncirculated examples and rare proof coins more desirable for collectors. However, as long as silver trades around $20 per ounce, the base melt value will drive the market. Hoarding of silver coins could also potentially lead to government confiscation as in past decades.

For these reasons, common date silver quarters are wise investments strictly for their intrinsic metal value. Rare dates, mint marks, and condition specimens may offer better upside potential.

Frequently Asked Questions

What makes 1965 quarters valuable?

Having the partial silver composition from earlier in 1965 gives the coins precious metal value over face value. This makes 90% silver 1965 quarters worth saving.

How can you tell if a 1965 quarter is silver?

Check the outer edge of 1965 quarters. Solid gray color indicates 90% silver composition. Clad versions have a copper-nickel brown edge.

What is the difference between proof and business strike quarters?

Proof quarters were specially produced for collectors with mirrored fields and frosted designs. Business strikes are intended for circulation.

What about 1965 quarters in mint sets or proof sets?

Proof and mint set 1965 quarters would only contain the clad composition as sets were made later in year. A 90% silver proof 1965 quarter would be a rare and very valuable error.

Why did the U.S. Mint change coin compositions in 1965?

The rising price of silver bullion meant silver coinage had intrinsic value exceeding face value. Minting clad coins brought the material value back below quarter dollar face value.

Conclusion

The partial year of 90% silver coinage production makes 1965 an important transitional date in the Washington quarter series. While clad versions are extremely common, silver 1965 quarters with all-gray outer edges are worth examining closely. Circulated examples in collectible shape trade for a bullion value typically around $3.50 based on silver spot prices. Mint State coins fetch a higher premium from collectors, especially for the scarcer San Francisco issue. With careful searching, sharp-eyed collectors can still cherrypick valuable silver 1965 quarters from circulation.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!