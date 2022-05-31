Vamstar developing new skills each day to keep employees curious and productive

Vamstar, a London-based company operational in US, UK, Middle East, and India with its development center in Hyderabad, is a B2B marketplace that connects buyers and suppliers in the healthcare industry using a unique AI-driven platform created in-house. In less than 3 years of its establishment in 2019, the Vamstar family grew many folds. Today it has over 130 employees and since each member of the community has something valuable to offer, Vamstar is continuously investing in its employees in order to help them achieve their full potential.

Megha Singh Nandiwal, Senior People Officer at Vamstar said “The focus is around promoting a positive work environment and taking steps to keep employees engaged. As a part of the human resources function, my objective at Vamstar is to make everyone feel empowered. I believe that when employees have a proper understanding of their goals, they are more likely to enjoy their deliverables. In order to achieve this, Vamstar is constantly nurturing the fresh and existing talents of the company by creating an ‘always learning’ atmosphere”.

Keeping in mind the disruptions to the work culture with the onset of Covid-19, Vamstar has seamlessly transitioned to the physical mode of work. The company offers its employees on-site, remote and hybrid work models depending on what each profile demands.

“At Vamstar we surely wish to score highly on Clarity of Goals, Culture & Innovation and Work Flexibility. It’s like having the hearts and minds of all your employees working together in the same direction and success will knock on your door at each step”, signed off Megha.

