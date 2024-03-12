Vande Bharat Bites: Delicious Food on Train for Your High-Speed Rail Adventure

The growth in the passenger segment of Indian Railways is driven by increasing urbanization and rising incomes, both in urban and rural areas. According to IBEF, it is anticipated to reach Rs. 70,000 crore (US$ 8.51 billion) in 2024, marking a 9% rise from 2022-23, this surge is attributed to the flourishing tourism industry, particularly driven by spiritual and religious journeys. The robust railway connectivity across India facilitates people in exploring new destinations. Recognizing this trend, a significant development has been the introduction of the "Vande Bharat Express," India's semi-high-speed train. This innovation elevates train travel by providing enhanced comfort and modern amenities, including onboard Wi-Fi, a GPS-based passenger information system, and CCTV cameras.



Indian Railways is enhancing passenger experiences and with the IRCTC e-catering project, their leading partner Zoop ensures a seamless dining experience on trains. Zoop enables passengers to effortlessly order food in train 24X7 via mobile phone and various online platforms, supporting multiple languages such as Hindi, English, and Hinglish. This initiative aims to provide travelers with the convenience of IRCTC food order and enjoying train journeys without the added hassle of arranging meals.



Zoop is available at Vande Bharat Train Routes



Zoop is accessible at over 180 train stations, spanning key Vande Bharat routes and stations like Hyderabad, Chennai, Jaipur, Vijayawada, Kasaragod, Rourkela, Jamnagar, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mumbai and many others.



Multiple Food Ordering Options



Zoop provides passengers the flexibility for online food order in train from any location at any time. This allows passengers to conveniently pre-order meals for their upcoming train journey. Onboard ordering is made easy by selecting the next station, and Zoop also accommodates group orders for those traveling together in large groups.



Safe and Hygienic food from Local to Popular on train



The Vande Bharat train ensures a comfortable journey and IRCTC catering partner -Zoop complements it by offering safe and hygienic food options during travel. With 2500 FSSAI-certified restaurants, cafes and food outlets, Zoop provides a diverse menu including North Indian, South Indian, Bengali, as well as international cuisines like Italian and Chinese, all conveniently delivered to the train seat.



How to order food in train with Zoop :



1. Open Zoop’s website, app, or send 'Hi' on Instagram or WhatsApp at 70420-62070.

2. Enter details: PNR number, Train Number, or Station Name.

3. Select the station and restaurant.

4. Add food to the cart and choose a payment option.

5. Track and wait until the train food order is delivered.



Additionally, Zoop provides passengers with various payment choices, including online, Cash on Delivery (COD), and 'Pay at Delivery.' Users can conveniently access platform location, check PNR status, view train schedules, and determine coach positions. The anticipated launch of 102 semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express trains is set for 2024, with 10 Vande Bharat sleeper trains scheduled to hit the tracks from March 2024. Zoop aims to enhance the Vande Bharat train travel experience by offering delectable and appetizing food directly to passengers' seats.