Vanshika Parmar crowned as Miss Earth India 2022

The most awaited name of the winners of Miss Divine Beauty pageant 2022 is revealed now; Miss Earth India 2021 Rashmi Madhuri passed her crown to the Winner of Miss Earth India 2022 Vanshika Parmar and Mansi Chourasiya won Miss Global India 2022 title and was crowned by Nimisha Saxena , Director Divine Group. Miss Earth and Miss Global, respectively, will represent India on global stages against 90+ countries.

Miss Divine Beauty 2022 was organized by Divine Group Foundation in collaboration with Colonel Ajay Ahlawat of Rissala Polo Club at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Weight lifting auditorium. Winners received E-scooters and runner up received electric bicycles as prizes to promote healthy entertainment, and the best video winners received Montblanc pens as prizes, as well as several other prizes for the rest of the participants.

Miss Divine Beauty 2022 held on September 3rd at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium indoor auditorium under the supervision of Divine Group Foundation's Founder and Chairperson Deepak Agarwal where several dignitaries from corporate, media, government, national and international royal families where present H.H. Sanjay Thakran, Special Commissioner of Police Mukesh Kumar Meena ji, ACP Akshay Ji, Mr. Maxxi Talreja, Ajay Yadav, Ashok Pandit , Monika Aggarwal of Gauvritti Mission, Shyam Meena, Shashi Kumar, Dr. Jerryl and others.

3700 girs from all over India applied in this program and only 27 were selected as finalist these selected 27 girls were groomed and trained for the finals.

Miss Divine Beauty is a national beauty pageant in India operating under the parent organization Divine Group that primarily selects India's representatives called Miss Earth India to compete at Miss Earth, which is one of the Big Four major international beauty pageants in the world Along with Miss World, Miss Universe, and Miss International and Miss Earth is an annual international environmental-themed beauty pageant competition promoting environmental awareness, conservation, and social responsibility.

Deepak Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Divine Group said “We appreciate the efforts of all finalists in making a significant difference in society. The contestant was present for the entire pageant journey and met all of the requirements for it. My heartiest congratulations and best wishes are with the winners

The contest is devised and programmed to empower the women of today to be capable of being recognized at one of the biggest platforms and voice their opinion on social rights and responsibilities and extend their support to make society a better place to live with peace globally. The winners represent the country tomorrow. The winner will represent India at Miss Earth 2022. Miss Earth India or Miss India Earth is a title given to the Indian woman who represents India at Miss Earth, an annual, international beauty pageant promoting environmental awareness. The current national pageant which chooses the Indian representative for Miss Earth is Miss Divine Beauty of India.

Miss Divine Beauty Pageant acquired the rights to send India's delegates to the Miss Earth pageant in 2019, and one of the winner of the contest "Tejaswini Manogna" was crowned Miss Earth India 2019. The reigning Miss Earth India 2020 is Tanvi Kharote. She was crowned at National Beauty pageant Miss Divine Beauty 2020.

The MISS EARTH Pageant is an International Environmental Event that uses the beauty pageant entertainment industry to promote environmental awareness. Carousel Productions, Inc. believed beauty queens would be a good and effective advocate for worthy causes because many people admire and aspire to be a beauty queen. To bring this vision to life, Carousel Productions Inc organised and launched the MISS EARTH Beauty Pageant in 2001, a beauty event whose raison d'être was to have its candidates and winners actively promote and get involved in environmental preservation and Mother Earth protection.

MISS EARTH aims to showcase and promote various tourist destinations, in addition to a strong emphasis on environmental protection programmes. Every year, more than 80 delegates from around the world compete in beauty and environmental knowledge. The winner of MISS EARTH will be the Ambassador for environmental protection campaigns around the world. MISS EARTH continues to establish itself as the world’s most relevant and worthwhile beauty event, leaving a legacy of beauty and responsibility. “BEAUTIES FOR A CAUSE"

The pageant is a search for the most beautiful women of the Earth to serve as a role model dedicated to uphold the advocacy to preserve and restore Mother Earth.

