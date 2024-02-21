Vasant Creative Secures Exhibition Stall Design Project from Welspun Living At Bharat Tex 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21: Vasant Creative, a leading exhibition stall designer in Mumbai, is thrilled to announce securing the exhibition stall design contract for Welspun Living – the textile division of Welspun World at Bharat Tex 2024. Bharat Tex is a premier textile exhibition in New Delhi scheduled for February 26 to 29, 2024. This event is a platform where industry leaders, manufacturers, and innovators gather to showcase the latest trends, products, and technologies in the textile sector.

Welspun World, a group of industries with various business interests, including Home Textiles, Flooring Solutions, Advanced Textiles, DI Pipes, Metal Bars and Pipes, Infrastructure, and Warehousing, has chosen Vasant Creative to showcase Welspun Living’s innovative and high-quality products at the Bharat Tex event.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The 7500+ sq feet stall, meticulously designed by Vasant Creative, aims to capture the essence of Welspun Living. The design concept showcases the brand's commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability, reflecting Welspun World's position as one of India's fastest-growing global industrial groups.



"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Welspun World. It's a testament to their trust in Vasant Creative to deliver innovative and impactful designs. Working with Welspun World is always inspiring, and we are excited to contribute to the success of their exhibition at Bharat Tex. Our team at Vasant Creative will approach this project with a focus on creating an immersive experience for visitors. We want the design to showcase Welspun Living's various range of textile products and tell a visual story that aligns with the brand's values." said Vipul Vikamsey, CEO of Vasant Creative.



Vasant Creative, known for its expertise in creating unique and impactful exhibition stand designs, will leverage its years of experience to ensure that Welspun Living's stall stands out amidst the various exhibits at Bharat Tex 2024. The team will ensure hassle-free execution, delivering high-impact designs that captivate audiences and enhance brand presence at the expo.

About Vasant Creative

Established in 1998, Vasant Creative is an award-winning exhibition stall designer in India and a dynamic 360-degree exhibition stall design and fabrication company that creates immersive and visually striking brand experiences. Their flexible pricing that accommodates various industries with flexible budgets and their commitment to tailored projects ensures a personalized touch, while the dedication of experienced project managers and coordinators guarantees seamless execution. With a focus on complete pre and post-event support, Vasant Creative collaborates with clients across India and the globe to bring their visions to life in the exhibition and event space. With a focus on client-specific needs and changing industry trends, Vasant Creative is a leading force in the expo stall design sector in India. To learn more about Vasant Creative and their innovative stall designs, visit http://www.vasant.in/.

Vipul Vikamsey

Vasant Creative

+91 81044 45390

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.