Vastu Ghee's 2% Equity Stirs Investor Frenzy at JIO Indian Angel Show

[Mumbai, 24th November, 2023] – Vastu Ghee, a prominent name in the dairy industry, recently made waves on the esteemed Indian Angel Show, showcasing its groundbreaking potential. The appearance sparked tremendous enthusiasm among all angel investors, who were eager to become a part of Vastu Ghee's journey.

Ajinkya Firodia, Managing Director of Kinetic Engineering Ltd, lauded Vastu Ghee for its exceptional quality, ensuring continuous consumption by the Indian populace due to their constant demand. Recognizing the business's potential for exports and its strong fundamentals, he foresees a promising IPO ahead, expressing eagerness to contribute expertise along the journey.

Following Aparna's individual offer, Ankit Agarwal, founder, and CEO of InsuranceDekho, expressed reluctance to engage where an Angel deviates from the group post-offer. He emphasized the importance of integrity, insisting on the agreement of all five investors for the deal and reiterating his stance on valuation—firmly holding to the previously agreed 100 CR for a 2 % equity stake.

Shreedha Singh, CEO and Co-Founder of T.A.C.—The Ayurveda Co, Kunal Kishore, Founder and Director of Value 360; and Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip, have also joined Ankit and Ajinkya, showing confidence in Vastu Ghee's strong fundamentals, positive PET, quality products, an enticing new product line, and its promising IPO potential.

Despite Aparna Thygarajan, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of Shobitam, expressing interest in joining the journey individually, Vastu preferred a larger pool of investors' expertise.

The appearance on the Indian Angel Show offered Vastu Ghee an exclusive platform to highlight its innovative approach, quality products, and new product line strategies, captivating the interest of angel investors looking to partner in the company's growth.

In response, MD Mr. Bhupat Sukhadiya expressed, "We are thrilled and humbled by the overwhelmingly positive response from the angel investor community following our appearance on the Indian Angel Show. This marks a significant stride towards realizing our vision of expanding and elevating Vastu Ghee and introducing new product lines to greater heights."

The equity offering of 2% at a valuation of 100 crores not only showcases the confidence of angel investors in the company's potential but also signifies a strategic move towards further expansion, innovation, and market dominance.

Vastu Ghee's dedication to quality, innovation, and customer-centricity has paved the way for this exciting investment opportunity, aligning the company with strategic partners who share a vision for future growth.

For further inquiries and investment opportunities, please contact Ronak Agarwal, CFO ( Shree Radhe Dairy Farm & Foods Ltd.- Vastu Ghee at 9687835874 or login to https://indianangels.com/

About Vastu Ghee:

Shree Radhe Dairy Farm & Foods Limited, located in Surat, Gujarat, is dedicated to the well-being of cows and fostering employment, particularly for the youth of the country.

Established in 2015, our company has swiftly expanded, boasting a distribution network encompassing over 2200 distributors and 200,000 retailers across India for our esteemed brands, Vastu, Vastu Gold & Goshala Brand. In addition to our successful offline presence, we have now ventured onto prominent online platforms. Diversifying into HORECA, Modern Trade, Institutions, and export segments, we are on an upward trajectory of growth. This exceptional journey is the result of the relentless dedication of our team and partners, who have been instrumental in propelling us towards our goal of becoming one of India's leading dairy FMCG companies.

Shop our products from: https://vastughee.com/

For media inquiries or interviews, please contact:

Anil A. Kanojia, Head of Marketing and Branding

9004099226 / 9023727450

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.