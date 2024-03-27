Vastu Vihar Re-emphasizes New-Age Tech in its Residential Construction

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 26: Vastu Vihar, a leading construction group in Eastern India, pointed out its ongoing commitment to enhancing residential construction quality by including advanced technologies typically used in skyscrapers and bridges. This aims to address the prevalent issue of inadequate construction practices in India, which often result in buildings prone to damage from earthquakes, environmental impacts, and premature deterioration.

"Integrating technologies from skyscraper and bridge construction into residential projects is a strategic move to elevate the construction standards in India. Our focus is on creating homes that are safe, durable, and environmentally aligned,” said Mr. Vinay Kumar Tiwary, Founder of Vastu Vihar. "With this advancement, we are continuously setting new precedents for quality and sustainability in the housing sector.”

Concrete, a cornerstone of Vastu Vihar’s construction methodology, ensures the longevity and resilience of its projects. It mirrors the durability found in larger infrastructural works. This guarantees that the structures are built to last and capable of withstanding various environmental challenges.

Vastu Vihar’s adoption of prefabricated construction techniques underscores its commitment to sustainable development. The cost savings associated with prefabricated roofs enable it to make sustainable homes more accessible. The company also employs rat trap wall construction and antimicrobial concrete, marking a significant step towards sustainable and health-focused living environments.

Vastu Vihar's initiative reflects a deeper understanding of the critical need for high-quality construction in the Indian market. Incorporating advanced technologies and sustainable practices, the company is not just offering homes but actively contributing to improving rural and urban landscapes across India.

“Our approach to employing concrete in every aspect of construction is robust, and we aim to provide our clients with homes that stand the test of time,” said Mr. Sarthak Tiwary, Co-Founder of Vastu Vihar. Our tech adoption goes beyond mere construction; it is about developing spaces that offer security and a solid future investment for homeowners.”



About Vastu Vihar

Established in 1994, Vastu Vihar is a leading name in the construction industry across Eastern India. The company is committed to delivering superior-quality construction with a focus on authenticity. With a legacy of over 35,000 houses and operations in 60 cities, Vastu Vihar is driven by its vision of "Shelter for all," which aims to enhance the quality of life through affordable housing and business centers. For more information, visit https://www.vastuvihar.org/

Media Contact

Vastu Vihar

301/302, Konarkshree Apartment,

RBI Road, Exhibition Road,

Patna-800001 (Bihar)

Email: info@vastuvihar.org

Contact: +91 - 95340-95340; +91 - 8010-222222

