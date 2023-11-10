Vaswani Group records sales worth 150 cr in 12 months across projects; launching 3 new projects in 2023-24

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9: In the world of real estate, the Vaswani Group has long been with a rich legacy dating back to 1982. It has consistently carved its mark across Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, and Goa. Known for their commitment to quality and innovation, the Vaswani Group has reached yet another milestone, recording sales worth 150 crores within a span of just 12 months across multiple projects. The success is highlighted by the substantial sales figures generated from their previous launches, Vaswani Vista One at Kandivali and Vaswani Bel Air at Bandra.

Mr. Ajay Vaswani, Executive Director of the Vaswani Group, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are thrilled and humbled by the overwhelming response from our valued customers. Our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction has been the driving force behind our success.”

In line with their vision to redefine the real estate landscape, the Vaswani Group is all set to introduce three new projects in the upcoming year, 2023-24. These projects are poised to reflect the group's ethos of innovation, architectural brilliance, and a deep understanding of customer needs. These launches are eagerly anticipated, with expectations of setting new benchmarks in the industry and further cementing the Vaswani Group's position as a leader in the real estate sector.

The Vaswani Group's commitment to excellence, coupled with their customer-centric approach, has earned them a sterling reputation that spans over three decades. Their foray into newer projects continues to excite both investors and homebuyers alike, with a promise of delivering yet another range of exceptional properties. The Vaswani Group's announcement of the upcoming projects is not only a testament to their ambition but also a signal of their ongoing commitment to providing top-tier real estate solutions that enrich the lives of their patrons.

About Vaswani Group (Mumbai): Established in 1982, Vaswani Group is a renowned name in the real estate industry with a strong presence in Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, and Goa. Founded by brothers Mr. Maniklal Vaswani and Mr. Ramesh Vaswani, the group has earned a reputation for excellence over the past three decades.

