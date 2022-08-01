Vatsal Agarwal - Taking steps towards success in infra industry

Infrastructure is a crucial part of the economy, without which our nation can never ever dream of ‘achhe din’. It is the glue that helps keep the economy of the country together.

Vatsal Agarwal started Simplex Coke & Refractory with an ambitious idea of ending India’s dependency on countries like China for raw materials like Met Coke. The Company today has made a name for itself by providing key infrastructure equipment like piling rigs on rental basis but also producing high quality Met Coke that is used by steel companies. Coal Company Director Vatsal started the company with a turnover of Rs. 4 crores, but soon crossed that amount to reach a turnover of Rs. 100 crores. Simplex coke has its high-tech met coke manufacturing unit located at Porbandar, Gujarat, with pusher type fully mechanised plant.

Simplex Coke & Refractory under the leadership of Vatsal Agarwaal has managed to provide high-tech piling rigs and Met Coke and some of it’s prominent clients in the infrastructure division comprise L&T Construction, KEC International, Patel Infrastructure, Tata Project Limited, Sadbhav Engineering, NKC Projects Limited, among many others.

Simplex’s customers in the Coke division comprise Tata Chemicals, DCW Limited, Welspun Steel Limited, Gallant Ispat, Arcellor Mittal, Jaiswal NECO,Nirma, Hindustan Zinc, Hindalco, Sal Steel Limited, Jindal Saw, Essar and Roxul Rockwool Insulation India Pvt Ltd.

Coal Company director Vatsal Agarwal of Simplex Coke & Refractory mentions, “Be it railroad, power & energy, aviation or healthcare, infrastructure is a crucial part of the economy, without which our nation can never dream of ‘achhe din’. It is the glue that sticks all the loose ends of a country together.” Our government today has launched various programs and schemes to fast-track this structural growth.

Vatsal Agarwal of Simplex Coke & Refractory is also making sure that he plays his part as a responsible citizen of India and adds to the growth of the nation by involving himself in the ‘Make in India’ scheme under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has thus signed an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) with the Gujarat government, under ‘Vibrant Gujarat’ summit to set up new industrial units as India has a shortfall of coke for various infra purposes.

Vatsal Agarwaal’s company Simplex Coke & Refractory has tied up with 7 coke manufacturers to build a PAN India presence. Vatsal is a dynamic player in his field and has strived hard to reach the top of his game on his own accord. Vatsal’s constant hunger to learn, innovate and execute commercially viable strategies has been rewarding in his refreshing journey of entrepreneurship.

Vatsal Agarwaal has recently been honored with one of the most prestigious awards given to the energetic youth of our country, ‘Yuva Rattan’ award, in the 41st conclave of NRI’s at Constitution club Delhi in April 2022. ‘Yuva Rattan’ award is presented to youth like Coal Company Director Vatsal Agarwaal, for their service towards the nation.

Coal Company director Vatsal Agarwaal not only proficiently runs Simplex Coke & Refractory Ltd, but he has also recently taken over Stratmont Industries Limited that is listed with BSE. His contribution at a young age to the world of Met Coke and Infrastructure is truly commendable! www.simplexcoke.com

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

