Vedantu is committed to the academic progress of its students

The pandemic has changed the face of education for students, teachers and parents. Amid shutdown of schools last year, remote learning took off in India with many children discovering that virtual classrooms are no less than an enriching experience, when compared to a physical environment. Research says that online learning has helped students retain more information from their learnings in less time. There have been several initiatives that have been launched to bridge this digital divide. As distance learning enabled by technology gains traction in 2021, the edtech sector in India has made great strides in digital learning content tools and platforms to service the diverse needs of teachers, students and parents.

Vedantu is a pioneer in live and interactive online learning, and its efforts to enhance student experience and learning outcomes have seen numbers on its platform double to 35 million in just a year. It has exciting initiatives planned ahead, including the Vedantu Improvement Promise (VIP) that focuses on taking joint ownership of the learning outcomes of the student.

In a freewheeling chat with Gautam Srinivasan, Vamsi Krishna, CEO and Co-Founder, Vedantu, speaks about the journey of Vedantu, the challenges that came their way, and how they’ve used problems as opportunities to improve their content.

Here are some excerpts from the interview:

Q. Has Vedantu turned out the way you envisioned in terms of helping no child getting left behind from learning?

Vamsi Krishna: We were running an offline initiative before we started running Vedantu. We wanted to see how technology can be used to reach more students. At that point, we were facing a lot of challenges. Vedantu, the name, was thought of way back in 2011, but we started working on what we have today, 2014 onwards. I would still say it is early, it has only been six to seven years. But what is really heartening is the transformation - from where we started. There was no 4G that time, there was 2G and 3G, to today, when every student and teacher are adopting these digital tools. Of course, the pandemic has its role to play, and has pushed its adoption. Reaching students in remote parts of India through offline-only setups is next to impossible. I believe that online technologies are the solution to that problem.

Q. What are some of the lessons that you learnt - from the time you started out to where you are now?

Vamsi Krishna: To begin with, I am amazed by the relentless drive of the parents and students in this country to get access to quality education. Earlier, we thought it was the price that was the determining factor but it isn't. What parents look for is the quality, and if it is good, they are even willing to pay more.

The second learning is that - when we launched live tutoring, we initially thought that it would only work for older kids, those who are 10 and above! Last year, we launched a new segment for 4-8 year olds, and that vertical has received an overwhelming response.

Q. What are the big gaps in the education sector, in terms of addressing the needs of schools, students, teachers and parents?

Vamsi Krishna: Technology is an enabler, it alone cannot solve problems. I believe one of the top opportunities and challenges is adoption of devices and infrastructure. Stable internet bandwidth is particularly important for internal services, which are not transactional. They are continuous services. There is still a long way to go.

The second challenge is really using technology to pinpoint where exactly a student is lacking. For instance, some students are in Grade X, but are supposed to be in Grade X+1 or their proficiency is Grade X -1. I think personalisation at a mass level is something technology can solve.

Q. What is the role of technology to enable the reach of high-quality content?

Vamsi Krishna: Technology in online education is an opportunity to measure parameters, which are almost impossible to measure in an offline setup. At Vedantu, we measure at least 76 parameters. So, we measure how the teacher is speaking, what is the voice modulation, is the child looking at the screen, how much time was spent in the interaction, is the interaction positive or is there any gap in those interactions? These parameters help us to understand where the child is lacking, both inside and outside the class. Using this, we figure which sub-topic the child is lacking in, so that we can find a solution accordingly. We also use this information to train our teachers better. And thirdly, we are even able to revamp the content.

Q. There are several initiatives lined up, especially the Vedantu Improvement Promise Program. How do you see it helping parents and students in their educational journey?

Vamsi Krishna: When we came up with this idea, the initiative was all about what can we do to prove the efficacy of online education? You know, even today, one of the challenges is that online is still new and parents still have apprehensions in trusting an online system. That’s when we started thinking of ways to gain more trust on an online system. That’s when the team came up with the thought of taking responsibility or the ownership of the learning outcome. That’s something truly lacking. Forget online, when a child goes to any institute or school, in a student-teacher meeting, the blame is all on the student. The idea here was that why isn’t the institution not taking the responsibility

What we are saying is that if a kid is giving his/her time, then we should be able to demonstrate improvement in the learning outcomes, and that’s the promise. We pushed the envelope and thought, what if the improvement doesn’t happen? Then we are liable to refund the entire fee.