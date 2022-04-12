Vega Schools unveils new K-12 campus in Gurugram

After the grand success of the first Vega Schools in campus sector 48, The new age school that promotes problem-based learning has launched its second branch in Sector-76, Gurugram. The K-12 campus is equipped with modern learning amenities which makes it different from other progressive schools that use conventional learning methods.

The newly launched branch is spread across 4 acres and is equipped with two large sports fields, two outdoor amphitheaters and a host of innovative labs and zones.The school aims at developing a child’s ability to think creatively and critically, apply knowledge, solve problems and develop a sense of self-confidence.So far the school has closed admission for 160+ students for different grades.

Commenting on the launch, Sandy Hooda, Co-Founder of Vega Schools said, “We are delighted to bring the new state of the art and green campus of Vega Schools (amongst the top 4 ranked schools of Gurugram) where learning is powered by PBL – aSuperior 3 in 1 Learning Method consisting of experiential learning, inquiry-based learning and project-based learning. The method is fully aligned with CBSE and NEP 2020 and provides exceptional value to students’ overall growth and development.”

Talking about the amenities of the new campus, Daniel Curry – Director and Principal of Vega Schools said, “The new campus in Sector 76 represents a wonderful blend of form and function. With beautiful, park-like grounds and full academic facilities and labs, it is an ideal location for implementation of our holistic approach and research-based pedagogy of Problem Based Learning.”

Vega Schools are the only North Indian schools to be selected by the Global Schools Alliance (an alliance of The 15 Most Progressive Schools across the globe). This platform provides Vega learners and teachers with access to global learning, relationships and exchanges.

The newly launched campus is built with dedicated zones for extra-curricular activities such as Art, Music, Dance, Theatre/Drama, Physical Education (sports such as football, cricket, basketball, track, tennis, badminton, gymnastics, martial arts) ,ICT (Artificial Intelligence, programming, etc.), Hindi, Spanish and Model United Nations. Besides these activities, it will also start more clubs for other activities as desired by the learners.

Vega Schools has been setup with the intent to prepare students to face an ever-changing world. It helps them navigate the complex issues and problems they will encounter in the real world. The school follows a learner-driven approach which makes it different from other conventional schools in the country.

