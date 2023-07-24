Vega Unleashes New Beard Trimmers: SmartOne S3 & Power Lite in the Succession Line

Delhi/NCR, 24 July 2023 – Vega, India's number-one Hair Styler Appliance Brand and one of the leading brands in personal and beauty care, is thrilled to announce the launch of two new beard trimmers that will elevate men's grooming routines. The flagship SmartOne S3 Beard Trimmer and economy Power Lite Beard Trimmer are designed to provide unparalleled performance and style. The communication features Vega brand ambassador and hitman Rohit Sharma.

The SmartOne S3, a new addition to the highly acclaimed and first-of-its-kind SmartOne series, endeavours to democratize self- styling and self-grooming in India through the Groom-it-yourself (GIY) proposition. Whereas, the Power Lite Beard Trimmer, a new inclusion in Vega's Power Series, comes with long battery performance, precision and affordability. Combining their smart and user-friendly features, these trimmers are set to redefine the segment by catering to changing consumer needs.

The new Vega SmartOne S3 Beard Trimmer is the perfect blend of innovation and aesthetics with its sleek design and striking green hue, this trimmer is sure to turn heads. Its unique smart memory function and three-speed modes make switching a breeze, while the skin-friendly titanium blade will make the trimming experience smooth. With two comb attachments and 40 length settings (0.5mm to 20mm), achieving your desired beard style has never been easier. The 5-minute quick charge and 10-minute run-time and low noise operation make it an ideal appliance to own.

When it comes to achieving precision like never before, look no further than the Power Lite Beard Trimmer. Offering a versatile design and a long 90-minute battery life on the move, this trimmer will exceed your expectations and elevate your grooming routine. Its ultra-sharp stainless-steel blades effortlessly glide through beard hair, delivering smooth trimming experience. Whether you prefer a short stubble or a perfectly sculpted beard, the Vega Power Lite Beard Trimmer ensures precise trims with ease, meeting the highest grooming standards effortlessly. Designed with convenience in mind, this trimmer also has a travel lock feature that makes grooming possible anywhere and everywhere.

As per Sandeep Jain, Director, Vega, in a short span of one year, our cutting-edge SmartOne Series and Power Series trimmers have achieved outstanding success in our trimmer category, winning over both grooming experts and beginners. We are confident to expand and gain share in the head-to-toe personal care appliances category. This thoughtfully synergises with our vision of diversifying our product portfolio and becoming one of the most loved brands in India.

With the launch of the Vega SmartOne S3 Beard Trimmer in a captivating green colour and the Power Lite Beard Trimmer, we further reinforce the spirit of our GIY movement that strives to inspire self-expression and foster bespoke grooming experiences. Building upon the success of the SmartOne Series, which includes the S1 and S2 beard trimmers, we continue to revolutionize grooming for Indian men. As we forge ahead, extending our product spectrum, we reaffirm our commitment to fuel the wings of styling and grooming lovers with nothing but the best, shares, Eiti Singhal, Chief Marketing Officer, Vega.

Experience exceptional grooming with the Vega SmartOne S3 Beard Trimmer priced at MRP Rs. 1599/- and the Vega Power Lite Beard Trimmer priced at MRP Rs. 1149/. Get these grooming essentials at a special price on Amazon.

Rohit Sharma, Brand Ambassador of Vega Men's Grooming Appliances said, “Launching the S3 trimmer and Power Lite Beard Trimmer is like hitting a perfect six in the world of grooming. The S3 trimmer brings power-packed performance and style, delivering a smart grooming experience. And the Power lite trimmer is like a reliable teammate, providing effortless precision and making trimming a breeze. Vega continues to excel in the grooming game, offering innovative tools that help every man up their style quotient. Get ready to ace your grooming routine with the new S3 and Power Lite trimmers.

About Vega:

Vega, one of India’s leading personal care appliances and beauty care accessories brands, is revolutionizing the industry with its unparalleled range of head-to-toe home grooming and styling products. With a legacy of more than two decades, it has firmly established itself as a household brand, captivating the hearts of millions of consumers nationwide. Committed to innovation and excellence, it has been recognized as India’s No. 1 Hair Styler, Hair Brush, Hair Comb Brand according to research conducted by AZ Research, published in February 2023. Currently, with over 600 SKUs, it offers everything from new-age beard trimmers, body groomers, hair straightener, hair trimmers for women, hair dryer, hair stylers, hair brushes, hair serum, hair combs, facial cleansers, make-up brushes, pedicure-manicure products for women, men and kids. https://www.vega.co.in/



For media inquiries, please contact: Anu Bakshi (anu.bakshi@vega.co.in / 7838666725)

