New Delhi (India), May 31: Veganism has become the new face of the beauty industry. With more & more brands coming up with vegan products, it’s a step taken towards the betterment of society as well as the environment. Here's our pick of the handful of Vegan Beauty Products & Brands to Try Out in India.

Chipmunk

Everyone is familiar with the terms gentle skincare and gentle hair care. Ever heard of gentle makeup? Not much, right? Makeup is known to harm the skin, but Chipmunk brings to you ‘Gentle Makeup’. The brand got rid of hazardous chemicals to create the gentlest, cleanest, and healthiest formulas. Infused with 100% natural skincare actives, its makeup products are as caring, non-toxic, and skin-benefiting as skincare products.

“If you're a fan of skincare, Chipmunk's makeup products are a must-have.”

Unlike other brands, Chipmunk's co-founder is a Cosmetic Technologist, so you don't need to be concerned. Her education and background (she was formerly a research scientist at Unilever) allowed her to create such top-notch, high-performing formulas.

CHIPMUNK is a gender-neutral, 100% vegan, PETA-certified, cruelty-free, skin-friendly, dermatologist-tested, and scientifically proven beauty brand.

Chipmunk is India's 1st and only brand to have 11 metallic eyeliner shades, which are talc & alcohol-free. They're soon launching 3 more products to their portfolio. Visit their website (chipmunkforall.com) and be a part of the Chipmunk fam!

Spekta Cosmetics

A list of Vegan brands in India will never be complete without mentioning Spekta Cosmetics, a homegrown and PETA-certified 100% Vegan and Cruelty-free makeup brand. With Spekta, you can rest easy knowing that every product manufactured is from entirely vegan ingredients, free of parabens, phthalates, sulphates, and other dangerous chemicals, in contrast to the majority of beauty companies that include animal-derived substances in their formulations. They have an attractive range of Lipsticks made for Indian skin tones, along with long-lasting and deeply pigmented Nail Polishes. According to Parul Bali, Spekta Cosmetics' founder and supporter of sustainability, "Spekta will always launch 100% vegan products so our customers can pick up anything from our collection with zero guilt." So if you want to transition to a vegan lifestyle, ensure you're using Spekta Cosmetics for your makeup needs!

Celesti Skin

Celesti Skin is a spiritually conscious and mindful skincare platform to revolutionise the skincare market with vegan formulations. Intending to take you on an intuitive and holistic journey, Celesti Skin provides a communal space for an intentional, conscious and empowering approach to beauty and wellness. We have developed formulations using ancient methods to build high-performing and transformative skincare rituals to promote a deeper connection and uplift your inner spirit. Inspiring us to keep an Earth-friendly mindset, we have ensured that all the formulations at Celesti Skin are 100% vegan, pH balanced, animal-cruelty free, clean and sustainable.

Koparo

Koparo, a Delhi-based company, is a leading manufacturer of vegan hygiene products using plant-based and naturally derived ingredients. The company was founded by a mother who was concerned about the health and safety of her family, especially when it came to the products used to clean their home.

Koparo offers various cleaning solutions, including laundry care, kitchen cleaners, hand washes, home cleaners, and cleaning accessories. Koparo's products are PETA-certified vegan, cruelty-free, and free of harmful chemicals such as phosphates, parabens, EDTA, triclosan, chlorine, ammonia, and synthetic colours.

What sets Koparo apart is its commitment to quality and safety. All of its products are formulated in a WHO GMP-certified facility, ensuring to meet the highest standards of quality and purity.

The company's cleaning products are biodegradable and come in bottles made from recycled plastic, making them an eco-friendly choice for environmentally conscious consumers and helping them make responsible and sustainable choices for their families and the planet.

The Pure Nest

The Pure Nest's skin and hair care products are all-natural, vegan, and hand-made. From the traditional ubtans and face packs you may have made at home on several occasions to chemical-free shampoos, body washes, and sunscreen, they carry every product you could imagine for your hair and skin. The production is entirely internal and not outsourced. They focus on developing vegan solutions for conditions such as eczema, psoriasis, acne, stretch marks, under-eye bags, loose skin, hair loss, hair fall, sluggish hair growth, and scalp psoriasis. Additionally, you can contact them for private consultations and incredible nuskes.

Raw Beauty

Thinking about building a brand at 42 was not at all an easy choice to make. However, Sunayana Walia started Raw Beauty in 2017 from her home kitchen, and now in 2023, the brand has been awarded as the best D2C brand of the year (2023) in Vegan Products. From using simple ingredients derived from nature to fusing the world’s best technology in curating power-packed and effective products, Raw Beauty has just begun its journey. They are here to be a part of everyone’s daily routine, no matter how small or big their involvement can be. 80% of their product range is vegan and that includes products like face washes, toothpowder, face serums, hair serums, shampoos, face masks, hair conditioners, etc. The brand’s skincare is beginner friendly, minimal, plant-based, preventive, restorative, gender-neutral, cruelty-free and effective!

Precious & Nature’s

Precious & Nature's is here to re-establish beauty on your terms in a world where beauty norms can be overpowering. They are committed to offering a variety of skin and hair care products that nurture and improve your appearance as a natural and organic beauty company. Herbal face cleansers, facial and body oils, flower toners, and cold-processed soaps are just a few of the many skin care products available, all of which are made with the best natural ingredients and harness the cleansing, moisturising, and revitalising powers of nature. They provide a variety of hair care items, from nutritious hair oils to natural dyes like henna and indigo, all of which are designed to encourage healthy hair growth and solve certain issues.

Ras Luxury Oils

RAS (pronounced ‘ruh-us’, which means essence & happiness in Sanskrit) is transforming India's premium beauty and skincare industry. Being the first "Farm to face" brand in India, Ras offers pure & natural products made with high quality, natural ingredients and potent scientific formulations.

Following a vertically integrated process with 3 steps - Cultivation & Extraction, Testing & Approval, and Production & Packaging, the brand ensures to formulate products that make you look & feel good. With a carefully crafted product range that is both sensorial and functional while being natural, organic, vegan, cruelty-free, and toxin-free, RAS presently operates in the face care, lip care, and body care segments.

Shubhika Jain, Founder & CEO, together with a powerful group of scientists, business leaders, and certified aromatherapy courses, established Ras' incredible product line. Thanks to her efforts, Ras has grown to have an even greater influence ov

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.