Vegas Mall organizes 'Retailers Reward and Recognition' Award Night

Delhi’s favorite shopping mall, Vegas, honored & celebrated excellence in retail with its ‘Retailers Reward & Recognition’ award night. In a first, Vegas gratified its retailers in 40 exclusive categories as it hosted this very successful event. The award show also saw 50 top veteran retail consultants being applauded for their contribution to the industry. The ceremony was followed by a gala event & musical night.

Speaking about this much-needed initiative, Mr Harshvardhan Bansal, Director, Vegas Mall said “we truly appreciate the efforts of our retailers. They are superheroes to us.” Also, Mr Suresh Anand, from the Directors, was quoted as saying “our Retailers Reward & Recognition evening is a way to appreciate our retailers. They also mark our constant endeavor to celebrate the retail industry and the effort it makes for us.” This goes on to show Vegas’ recognition & respect for its retail partners.

While the mall has always acknowledged the efforts made by retailers, we are sure that these awards will serve as motivation for their retail partner staff for a long time to come.

Located in the heart of Dwarka, Vegas Mall is the most happening spot on the west side of the city. Vegas, as the name suggests, brings all the virtues of fashion, food and entertainment with a distinctive sense of style to discerning customers of Delhi and NCR. Vegas mall has in time earned the status of being the fashion & entertainment stop for the audiences in Dwarka. Spread over 20 lakhs of square foot area, Vegas mall caters to customers who are looking for a quality shopping experience coupled with a chic ambience. The mall also houses leading brands in the fashion retail industry. Presenting complete family ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, thematic MULTI-CUISINE food court and one of the largest HYPERMARKETS offering unlimited choices, comfort and convenience bound to change and upgrade the lifestyle of the city. The 1.3-acre PIAZZA boasts one of the biggest and stylish installations in the city, known for creating buzz with its unique and quirky events.

Vegas offers "Dwarka" a peek into the best of the world, anything that can be imagined!

