Vegetarian delivery chain, Punjabi Angithi expands rapidly across India

India, March 28, 2023: Renowned for its pure vegetarian delicacies, the beloved restaurant and delivery chain, Punjabi Angithi, (by Vegorama Punjabi Angithi private limited), is delighted to announce the opening of its second cloud kitchen in Gurugram, marking its 12th location in India. Moreover, to cater to the ever-growing demands of customers who are pure vegetarians, the brand has relocated its Dwarka outlet to a prime locale in Ramphal Chowk Market, Dwarka. Since its inception in 2014, Punjabi Angithi has been on a quest to provide its customers with authentic, affordable, and exceptional pure vegetarian food, and its constant expansion across India is a testament to its success.

Punjabi Angithi is a vegetarian haven that offers a wide selection of pure vegetarian delicacies that are sure to impress even the most discerning foodies. Its extensive menu of over 250 veg items spanning across several categories, such as main courses, tandoori snacks, Indo-Chinese, momos, rolls, matki collection and more, all embody the authentic essence of Punjabi cuisine. The brand’s unwavering commitment to sourcing only the freshest and highest quality ingredients has earned it a spot as the go-to destination for anyone looking to indulge in pure vegetarian delicacies.

Punjabi Angithi has experienced remarkable growth over the years

Established in 2014, Punjabi Angithi has experienced remarkable growth over the years, with its first outlet in Paschim Vihar and subsequent expansions in Janakpuri, Rohini, Ashok Vihar, Noida Sector 15, and Dwarka. The brand encountered a temporary setback during the pandemic but resumed with full vigor in August 2020, launching a new outlet in Gurugram, followed by openings in Malviya Nagar and Noida 73. On New Year’s Eve, Punjabi Angithi opened a store in Indirapuram and 1st store outside Delhi-NCR at the Dehradun location.

With one exquisite dine-in store, seven takeaway outlets in prime markets, and four cutting-edge cloud kitchens, Punjabi Angithi has become a revered name in the culinary world. With the addition of its second cloud kitchen in Gurugram Sector 39, Punjabi Angithi is now present in 12 locations across Delhi NCR and Dehradun.

Speaking on the expansion, Deepak Chadha, CEO of Punjabi Angithi, said, "We are thrilled to announce the opening of our second cloud kitchen in Gurugram Sector 39 and the relocation of our Dwarka store to a new location in Ramphal Chowk Market, Dwarka. We started Punjabi Angithi to cater to a large segment of people looking exclusively for vegetarian options and we are committed to providing our customers with authentic vegetarian food that is inspired from Punjabi cuisine. These expansions will help us better cater to their needs. With the addition of these new locations, we will be able to serve even more customers across Delhi NCR and Dehradun."

In addition to the new locations, Punjabi Angithi also has a catering wing that offers party packs starting at Rs. 299 per person. The brand serves over 1.6 lakh monthly customers and has set ambitious targets for the coming financial years. Punjabi Angithi's expansion in Indian markets is driven by its ideology to provide authentic, affordable, and quality pure vegetarian options to its vegetarian food lovers.

For more information about the menu, locations, and services of Punjabi Angithi, please visit: https://www.punjabiangithi.in/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.