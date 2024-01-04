Versuni India Opens State-of-the-Art Ahmedabad Factory Set to Create More than 1,000 New Jobs

- Ahmedabad Factory is the latest expression of Versuni’s commitment to Indian prosperity

- Innovation, Local employment, and Global Standards at the Core

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

3rd January 2024, India: Stepping into the New Year with a resolute commitment to growth and innovation, Versuni India (formerly known as Philips Domestic Appliances), marks a significant leap in its commitment to India's growth by unveiling its new manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad today. This momentous occasion, graced by the esteemed presence of Global CEO Henk S. de Jong and India CEO Gulbahar Taurani, solidifies Versuni's unwavering commitment to India's potential as a high-growth market.

With an investment to bolster local infrastructure and foster employment opportunities, Versuni anticipates the creation of more than 1000 new jobs within the community over the next three years. These positions will span various fields including engineering, manufacturing, logistics, quality control, and administrative roles. They will contribute significantly to the region's economic prosperity, create meaningful job prospects, and empower individuals to contribute to Versuni’s success in India.

The cornerstone of this facility will be the production of widely acclaimed flagship products including Philips Airfryers and Garment Steamers, embracing the paradigm shift in Indian consumer preferences. In response to the soaring demand, Versuni is manufacturing the Airfryer for the first time in India with a fully integrated automatic robotic coating line. Versuni is committed to local manufacturing with an initial annual capacity of 500,000 AirFryers in phase 1 and 200,000 Garment Steamers in phase 2, which can be scaled up to a total of one million pieces per year to keep pace with the business demand. The facility also adheres to the highest global standards, including CE certification, ensuring that our manufacturing processes meet the stringent quality benchmarks demanded by the international market.

Commenting on the announcement, Henk de Jong, CEO, Versuni, said, “The inauguration of our Ahmedabad factory exemplifies Versuni’s dedication to India as a strategic growth market, as we continue to deliver exceptional products and services that drive forward our purpose of turning houses into homes. Today, around 70% of the products that we market to consumers in India are produced in this country. We aim to increase this to 90% in the coming years thanks to the strategic decision to open up a new factory in Ahmedabad.”

Versuni's journey stands as a testament to the power of innovation and the significance of customer focus. The new factory opening follows Versuni's recent foray into India's home security devices segment in 2023, eliciting an encouraging response in terms of consumer engagement and sales. It aligns with Versuni's commitment to evolving and diversifying its product offerings in response to emerging market needs. Its consumer-centric approach, focused on understanding consumer behavior and identifying unmet needs, continues to drive innovation and product evolution across its global portfolio.

For further information, please contact:

Versuni India, Corporate Communications

Bhakti Arora | 9953229118 | Bhakti.Arora@versuni.com

Ruder Finn India

Sakshi Sharma | 7982808484| Sakshi.Sharma@ruderfinn.com

About Versuni

Versuni’s purpose is turning houses into homes. The company believes that home is more than a house. With more than 900 patents on its name, Versuni’s portfolio spans coffee and kitchen appliances, garment care, climate care, and floor care. Products under the Philips brand include the Philips Airfryer, Espresso Machine with LatteGo, PerfectCare Steam Generator, Air and AquaTrio Cordless Vacuum. Other brands Versuni markets are: Saeco, Gaggia, Preethi, Philips Walita, Senseo and L’OR Barista. Versuni is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and has innovation, manufacturing, and commercial centers across the globe, with a footprint in over 100 countries. Its successful product ranges reflect the company’s commitment to sustainability best practices. Versuni was formerly known as Philips Domestic Appliances.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.