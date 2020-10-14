Vi is giving free 1-year subscription of ZEE5 premium for its prepaid users!

brand-stories

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 11:47 IST

There’s some great news for users of Vi! Now, every time you recharge your prepaid Vi number with either of the newly launched plans: Rs 355, Rs 405, Rs 596, Rs 795 and Rs 2595, you can get one year access to the unlimited entertainment of ZEE5 premium, absolutely free. The annual ZEE5 subscription is typically available at a cost of Rs 999, but will be completely free of cost for Vi subscribers with these plans.

This means that you can watch ZEE5’s extensive library of over 4,500 movies and over 120 original series at no extra cost. Over the past few months, ZEE5 has continuously added premium top level content to its content treasure such as Rejctx S02, Ghoomketu, Chintu Ka Bithday, Abhay 2, Kaali 2, Kailasapuram, London Confidential, Expiry Date and many others across 12 languages. Apart from this you will have unlimited access to all the other movies, shows and live TV channels available on the OTT platform.

The offer is available for all Vi Prepaid customers. All you need to do is recharge your SIM card with any of the above mentioned plans. After successful recharge, you will receive a confirmation message with an activation link for the ZEE5 bundle pack.

Just click on this link and the ZEE5 credentials will be sent to you over message. You can then simply log in to the ZEE5 app and watch your favourite shows.

ZEE5, which comes from Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, has emerged as one of the leaders in streaming content. Recent masterpieces like Abhay 2, Forbidden Love, Mafia and LalBazaar have added to their bouquet of originals which have enthralled audiences from diverse backgrounds. From crime thrillers to romantic comedies, they have it all packed in.

So, what are you waiting for? Recharge your number with the new Vi prepaid plans and get access to high-quality content offered by ZEE5 along with unmatched mobile services today! This is a ‘not to be missed’ opportunity!

