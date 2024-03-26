Vijay Patil School of Management Enhances Learning Through Harvard Business School Collaboration

India 26th March 2024: In an educational advancement, Vijay Patil School of Management (VPSM) has integrated Harvard Business School's online offerings into its curriculum. This strategic move provides students with access to Harvard-certified online courses and Harvard case studies. These courses cover a wide range of disciplines such as entrepreneurship, innovation, strategy, finance, and more, aiming to provide students with the knowledge and skills required in today's dynamic business environment.

Harvard Business School Online Courses Integration

VPSM incorporates 30 online courses certified by Harvard, spanning entrepreneurship, innovation, strategy, finance and accounting, marketing, leadership, and management. These courses are designed to simulate the Harvard classroom experience, led by esteemed Harvard faculty and industry practitioners worldwide. Key features include:

Faculty Expertise: Courses guided by Harvard's scholars enrich learners with deep conceptual knowledge and practical insights.

Courses guided by Harvard's scholars enrich learners with deep conceptual knowledge and practical insights. Global Interaction: An innovative platform facilitates interconnection among students globally, encouraging knowledge sharing and collaboration.

An innovative platform facilitates interconnection among students globally, encouraging knowledge sharing and collaboration. Active Learning: Frequent activities such as polls, quizzes, and exercises promote consistent student engagement and practical application of new concepts.

Frequent activities such as polls, quizzes, and exercises promote consistent student engagement and practical application of new concepts. Harvard Certification: Each self-paced course consists of multiple modules over six to eight weeks, concluding with projects and exercises for a certificate of completion.

Diverse Course Offerings

VPSM's online course offerings range from foundational courses for newcomers in management such as economics, business analytics, and financial accounting, to advanced programs centred around leadership principles, strategy execution, and negotiation mastery. Innovative courses addressing the role of business in society are offered, including newly launched subjects like

"Business and Climate Change", which not only educates but also points toward the growing integration of business and social responsibility.

Harvard Business School Publishing Integration

With a partnership with Harvard Business School Publishing, VPSM offers unlimited access to various resources, including:

Harvard Case Studies: Real-time case studies and articles from Harvard are embedded into the curriculum, allowing students to test and apply classroom discussions to real-world scenarios.

Real-time case studies and articles from Harvard are embedded into the curriculum, allowing students to test and apply classroom discussions to real-world scenarios. Harvard Simulations: Simulations used to boost student engagement by immersing them in simulated business challenges requiring strategic decision-making under pressure.

Simulations used to boost student engagement by immersing them in simulated business challenges requiring strategic decision-making under pressure. Harvard Manage Mentor Courses: These are concise online courses covering current business topics, ensuring students remain up-to-date with the latest business theories and practices.

In summary, the integration of Harvard Business School's educational resources into VPSM's offerings aims to provide students with the comprehensive skills and knowledge to excel in the fast-paced business environment, ensuring they stand out in their careers by staying abreast of evolving industry demands.

