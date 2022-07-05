Vijay Shekhar Sharma-backed Supersourcing bags half a million in seed funding

Supersourcing is a talent platform that enables businesses to scale faster with remote engineers on contract. Started by industry veterans Mayank Pratap and Aditi Chaurasia, the rapidly growing platform has helped more than 12 Unicorns, 32 YCombinator-funded companies, and Fortune 500 brands. The recent round of funding will boost the expansion of Supersourcing across new industries.

“Well, this is definitely a happy moment for the whole team. Our investors have not only invested their money but also invested their faith in Supersourcing,” said Aditi Chaurasia, CEO and Co-founder of Supersourcing.

Supersourcing’s latest funding will be used for building a great product. With more emphasis on hiring remote engineering teams and global expansion, Supersourcing looks set to disrupt the remote working culture. Other unicorn establishments in the tech hiring space have also raised funds with Andela raising $380 million and Turing raising $153 million.

The fundraising round saw the appearance of many renowned names in the industry, including —Kube VC (a UAE-based venture capitalist’s firm with 5 Unicorns in their portfolio), Nikhil Sharma (Principal Consultant - Capco), Rajesh Gaur (Head of Investment Solutions, Zoe Financial), Saurabh Gupta (Senior Program Manager, Stripe), Arpit Bung (Technical Lead, Guidewire), Sandeep Acharya (Senior Manager IT Application, Pidilite Industries Limited), Jaykumar Raithatha (Solution Architect, Workplace Safety and Insurance Board), Phani Priya Raju (Angel Investor- HeadStart Network, LetsVenture) and Sapan Singhai (Business Analyst, Infosys, USA). We aim to build back the trust in the IT talent outsourcing industry, an attribute we had a while ago. This can only happen when the right work reaches the right company for the right price, said co-founder, Mayank Pratap Singh.

During the COVID 19 pandemic, when the remote working requirements surged exponentially, global brands faced challenges in managing the remote workforce. The founders of Supersourcing have 10+ years of experience in the IT Industry which helped them to develop a robust process of finding the right talent at the right time. The startup has partnered with a plethora of talented and credible IT agencies.

The fast process of hiring the right talent has attracted thousands of customers for Supersourcing during the last few years.

“Supersourcing saves time by recommending the best IT agencies for the specified budget, timeline, and requirement. The complete process is automated and hence super quick,” says Aditi Chaurasia, co-founder of Supersourcing.

Supersourcing takes care of the cumbersome identification and shortlisting process for clients. The startup conducts a thorough 360-degree online verification process and a personal interview before partnering with any IT agency.

“Only after all the checks are completed, agencies and their skills are indexed in our database, which will then start appearing as recommendations for a relevant project,” added Mayank.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Ritesh Malik have trusted Supersourcing

During the previous seed funding round last year, the startup received an investment of around $200,000 from marquee investors. These investors included Paytm’s founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Innov8’s founder Ritesh Malik, and angel investor Nikhil Sharma. In addition, Supersourcing has a long list of the world’s top investors as its advisors.

Supersourcing has grown big in no time!

The growth of Supersourcing is unprecedented. In just a few years, Supersourcing has helped 28 Unicorns, 32 YC-funded companies, and 70+ Global VC fund portfolio companies in hiring the industry’s top talent. The venture has partnered with 3200+ IT agencies and has 15,000+ listed engineers. Under the leadership of its experienced & ambitious founders, Supersourcing has crossed $3 Million ARR in only 16 months, with a growth rate of 20% per month.

“With Supersourcing, we reached 1 million ARR pretty quickly. But we wanted to soar higher. So, we went backstage, identified where we needed improvement, and analysed our growth. We read a bunch of books, met quite a bit of other entrepreneurs, and attended growth conferences to understand our plight better,” says Mayank.

The startup provided approximately $10 million worth of work to roughly 300+ agencies in its first 8 months.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

