Vijay Singla tweaks the look of Railway Station by tree plantation drive

December 02: JTL Advisor Vijay Singla is helping create a green environment by holding a tree planting ceremony near Chandigarh Railway Station. As per Vijay Singla, railway stations are public places and are likely to be contaminated with pollution and debris. Planting trees here is advantageous because it beautifies the place and gives the air a fresh aroma. The trees reliably absorb harmful gases and dirt too.

To protect the environment and make the area around Chandigarh railway station more beautiful, people have to participate in planting trees and everyone has to do their part.

In the middle of July, Vijay Singla attended a tree planting ceremony to mark the start of a large-scale tree planting campaign that is going to span within four phases where 1 Lakh seedlings will be planted in the area. Addressing the crowd and his team, who are giving their 100% to make this tree plantation campaign successful, he said, “It is our duty to protect the environment and leave a healthy future for the next generation. We recommend planting or adopting a tree and help the environment to be clean and fresh again.

At the tree planting ceremony, 10,000 saplings will be planted in the vast square this year, and 100,000 saplings will be planted in the future. Adding to his words Singla said 1,000 saplings have been planted today near the railway station. This green campaign around Chandigarh Railway Station will improve people's lives.

Some strategically placed trees can contribute to erosion management, flood control, climate regulation, air purification, and mental and physical health. It can also give an aesthetic impression. There are some design solutions that can do a lot in a small space.

Another way to reach out to a group of people who share your passion for sustainability is to plant a tree with the group. A more indirect method of planting trees can make you feel more connected to your local green space. It helps calm the mind and soul. Trees are our greatest weapon in the fight to reduce atmospheric carbon dioxide and slow climate change. You can either involve your children in gardening and make them plant their own sapling in the garden and help them understand the value of plantation. This could be your weekend gateway with your child as well as an indirect way to contribute to the environment.

A poster contest and street games were also held at the tree planting ceremony to raise awareness of the importance of tree planting and conservation. "These young children's efforts are admirable and appreciable. When our children make such efforts to protect the environment, so that they can be passed on to future generations. It is our responsibility to do so.” After the successful planting of trees, Vijay Singla also offered lunch for railway officials and other workers.

As per the corporate advisor of Vijay Singla, Pawan Bansal who is also a friend of Singla says, "This tree planting campaign will be a game changer by transforming a lifeless vacant lot into an attractive and vibrant space." You can have a great impact on mental health and well-being after living in a natural habitant place full of greenery. It helps reduce stress levels, and encourage outdoor activities for nearby locals. You will consider several benefits of an improved environmental area which will later help you with health benefits as well.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.