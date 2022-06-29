Vijaygiri Bava of Vijaygiri Filmos is proud of the evolution of Gujarati films

A lot has already been spoken about how a few individuals and professionals have worked their way to the top, making their name prominent in all that they choose to lay their hands on. These individuals go ahead in creating great success in their sectors because they choose to work with zealousness, determination, passion, and resilience. The film industry across the world has seen the rise of many such talented beings, especially in regional cinema. Among, which some with their visionary ideas and out-of-the-box visions, have changed the scenario of regional cinema for the better. Take the case in point, the Gujarati film industry, which for years has been known as Dhollywood.

“First of all, evolutions and revolutions are great to notice in the industry for years, but what I prefer to call my industry is Gujarati Film Industry and not Dhollywood. I strongly believe that calling the industry similar names like Bollywood is not the way forward. The Hindi Film Industry has its charm, and so does the Gujarati Film Industry. Both these industries are filled with talented beings that are passionate about telling stories in their own unique way and thus are unique in their own right,” opines Vijaygiri Bava, the man behind Vijaygiri Filmos and a Top Director of Gujarati Films.

He is proud of how far they have come as a Gujarati film industry, making commercial films that have been doing exceedingly well at the box office and, most importantly, in the hearts of the audiences, gaining immense love, appreciation, and attention towards the film industry. He recalls how in the early 2000s, Gujarati films would underperform because many of the films made would try to copy the Hindi film industry with songs, drama, and the like without actually having a story to tell. Also, issues of lack of investment, no proper budgets, and no modern infrastructure to compete to stay for long at the box office led to the underperformance of the industry.

However, after 2010 and particularly in 2015 with the film “Chhello Divas,” things started changing in the Gujarati film industry for the better. This could happen because directors, screenwriters, and producers worked around creating relatable characters and placed them in modern-day environments, which could attract maximum public attention. Since then, several films have done extremely well, including his own Premji: Rise of a Warrior (2015), Montu Ni Bittu (2019), and 21mu Tiffin (2021), all of which have focused on unique storytelling and stories that could connect deeply with the audiences.

Vijaygiri Bava (twitter.com/VijaygiriBava) is proud of how far people in the Gujarati film industry have come, where many projects have won nationally-acclaimed awards and got world recognition.

