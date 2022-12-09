Vikalp Singh's Motivational Session at Rama Krishna College

In the latest youth meet organized at Rama Krishna College, Satna, Vikalp Singh addressed students in a motivating session. Singh was invited as the guest speaker for the day and a felicitation ceremony was organized for Singh as he has been one of the eminent social workers, and youth leaders from the region. The auditorium was jam-packed as students looked dedicated to listening to what Vikalp had to offer.

Singh started his address by telling the importance of vision. Singh used the example of an airplane and said that just like if an airplane takes off but doesn’t know where its destination is, it’ll never be able to reach the position it wants. Thus, it is important to have a clear vision in your student life so that you have a clear path to where you want to reach and how you want to reach it. Singh also made a reference to the Hindu mythologies Ramayana and Mahabharat and said that those were the times when people actually cared about moral values but in the modern context moral values are disappearing from society.

Therefore, it is important for society to focus on the importance of character-building and imparting moral values to the youth. He said that the people need to shift their focus from “I” to “We” in order to establish peace and harmony in society. He further said that moving from sympathy to empathy will help the youth to realize others’ suffering and pain and will ultimately result in them becoming better citizens who’ll be aware of their rights and duties. Vikalp said that Character Building lays down the foundation for nation-building as people from different arenas come together to form a nation. He further said that while one should be open to all thoughts and should be expressive but should stay connected to their roots and must not forget their tradition, culture, and values. If each individual can work on themselves individually it'll eventually result in the nation becoming better, said Singh.

