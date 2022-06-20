Vikas Singal Bagged Nationwide SME Awards for SamBlogs.com

SamBlogs, a leading SEO services agency founded by Vikas Singal, a professional SEO consultant, bags the title of Best Emerging SME for the current year in Jaipur.

The agency is awarded the same under Digital Marketing Services category by one of the most reputed & leading market research companies, Business Mint.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This win is indeed a big one for SamBlogs but not surprising as it was completely foreseen by the quality work it has always been doing.

The Secret Sauce

Well, apart from the immense dedication & knowledge, SamBlogs kept client’s satisfaction & their growth at utmost priority since they started in 2013.

There can not be another secret sauce of winning other than doing what you do with utmost honesty & being obsessed with customer’s satisfaction just like Vikas Singal.

The Focus

SamBlogs focused on helping small businesses, startups, marketers, brands & every dedicated person to grow their revenues by making the maximum use of the internet from day one.

All the curated content, valuable blogs and the recently launched monthly SEO packages have helped readers understand the science of digital space immensely.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SamBlogs caters to the users by providing valuable blogs on understanding the nuances of SEO & what you could certainly be doing wrong.

The amount of growth SamBlogs has seen in these years is impeccable & speaks for itself about how happy their users are.

The beginning:

Vikas Singal comes from an engineering background. He completed his B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering in the year 2006.

Like many of us, Vikas’s path was also not straight to his passion. He joined ITC Limited- Food division where he coordinated & worked on the incorporated strategies for growth.

But in 2010, he made a decision to move back to Jaipur and started working on freelancing SEO and digital marketing projects. At the time, he didn’t have a very strong expertise on the subject but he continued growing with constant learnings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 2013, he finally carved SamBlogs out of the learnings & work he did as a freelancer.

It was in 2013, when Vikas started his journey as a professional SEO consultant by focusing on driving results using effective SEO techniques and we all can see what his results are now.

The Growth

SamBlogs is still growing with multiple features and service upgrades over the years to ensure coping up with the changing SEO requirements every single day.

With over 11+ years of expertise in the SEO space, Vikas continues to fulfill his dream to provide a complete guide & hand-holding support to those who lack proper understanding of the digital space.

With all means, SamBlogs truly deserves the recognition for the amazing work they have been doing in the field & Business Mint is one of the authentic market research companies to recognize it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For more details or to leverage the effective SEO services, check out

SamBlogs.com.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.