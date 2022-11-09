Village Food Courts to Launch Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop and Wing Zone in India

Village Food Courts (VFC), a Village Groupe company, signs a multi-unit license agreement for the Republic of India with Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop (Capriotti’s) and Wing Zone. The deal includes the exclusive rights to launch both brands within VFC’s food court venues and select delivery kitchens. VFC plans to open around 50 locations over the next 5 years and for the first time, both Capriotti’s and Wing Zone will be featured together on VFC’s platform offering an unmatched range of menu items.

Capriotti’s is a Las Vegas-based, award-winning fast-casual restaurant franchise offering premium sandwiches made with the highest quality ingredients. In 2021, Capriotti’s acquired Wing Zone, a fast-casual brand known for its fast, flavor-packed chicken wings. Wing Zone saw extensive success during the pandemic through its delivery service.

“In the post-pandemic world, consumers are really concerned with food quality and premium food and beverage brands are doing better than ever. With Capriotti's and Wing Zone exclusively in our portfolio, we remain committed to introducing the best of world cuisine for our Indian patrons”, says Suraj Arora, Managing Partner, VFC.

David Bloom, Chief Development and Operating Officer, Capriotti’s & Wing Zone says, “We are very excited to be working with such a great team to expand both the Capriotti's and Wing Zone brands together throughout the Republic of India. We have been working closely with our new development partners for many months to ensure we are prepared to develop successfully and aggressively throughout the region.”

Already the fifth-largest economy of the world, India’s population will become the largest in the world next year and the country remains unwavering in its demand for world-class consumer experiences and products. Currently the food and beverages industry accounts for ~3% of India’s GDP and remains the single largest employer in the country even though it was one of the industry’s most severely affected by the pandemic. In this period of recovery, transnational food and beverage companies have numerous opportunities, not only for revival, but also for unprecedented growth. Going global armed with curated localization strategies as well as adjusting sourcing and pricing strategies to reflect the post-pandemic reality is the need of the hour.

About Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti’s cold, grilled, and vegetarian subs, cheesesteaks and salads are available at more than 175 locations across the United States. Capriotti’s signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted “The Greatest Sandwich in America” by thousands of readers across the country, as reported by AOL.com. Capriotti’s fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. Capriotti’s plans to grow to over 500 locations by 2025 and was ranked on Fast Casual’s Top Movers & Shakers List each of the last three years (2020-22). For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti’s on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

About Wing Zone

Founded in 1993, Wing Zone is an international fast-casual restaurant franchise known for its cooked-to-order, flavor-fused chicken wings and tenders. Wing Zone’s award-winning flavors are available at more than 31 locations in North American and its 30 restaurants internationally. The brand plans to grow to 200 profitable restaurants by 2025. For more information, visit www.wingzone.com. Like Wing Zone on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

About Village Food Courts (VFC)

VFC is incubated by Village Groupe, a New Delhi-based venture studio well known for launching its vertically integrated commercial real estate-based income generation platforms across outlet malls, cinema exhibition, family entertainment centres, co-working centres and food courts. VFC’s premium hybrid food courts are the perfect launch pad for new international F&B brands entering India and also offers consolidated hybrid & delivery kitchens with multiple branded F&B options optimised for both dine-in and delivery. It operates a growth accelerator for local and international F&B brands, offering unmatched scaling opportunity (targeting 200+ locations in 5 years across local shopping malls, Hybrid Kitchens and Major Highways)

