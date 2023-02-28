Vinti Lodha — Taking Luxury Living to the Next Level

True luxury is not just about appearance, it is also about an unforgettable, bespoke experience. That’s exactly what Vinti Lodha aims to do as advisor to Lodha Luxury, a brand committed to transforming the way we live.

Vinti has travelled extensively around the globe and experienced some of the best hospitality the world has to offer. With an intricate understanding of the luxury consumer, she knows exactly how to instill that same sense of grandeur in all things Lodha Luxury.

Inspired by global standards of luxury

Vinti believes that you can meet the demands of the most discerning of luxury customers only if you fully understand their unique needs. Inspired by Parisian and Milanese architecture, she prefers minimalist and timeless design elements that age gracefully. She has used this vision to shape the Lodha Luxury approach towards real estate in the last few years.

She observes that customisation is the missing piece in Indian luxury living. “We realised that there was a need for a real estate brand to provide more to the consumer than just the luxury infrastructure. Our clientele is extremely evolved, and their love of bespoke experiences and unique living spaces is what we aim to offer at Lodha Luxury,” she explains.

Curating winning collaborations

Armed with a Law Degree from the prestigious Faculty of Law at Delhi University, Vinti’s involvement with Lodha Luxury over the years has given her a comprehensive understanding of experiential marketing, branding and communications functions. She has seamlessly and accurately put her finger on the pulse of India’s luxury consumers. Her keen eye and passion for design, the right exposure to art, and close collaborations with designers are the tools she uses to breathe life into the Lodha Luxury vision.

“We have collaborated with the most luxurious global brands, including Louis Vuitton, Balmain and Bovet , to create the unique events for our residents. We have worked with the best designers in the world such as Yabu Pushelberg, Patricia Urquiola and PieroLissoni. In the UK, we hosted an event at the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A), which is one of the top museums in London, just for our residents,” she shares.

However, being an advisor to a brand like Lodha Luxury does not come without its challenges. “Our role is very creative, so there are times where there is just a brain freeze. That’s when travelling helps; I pick up a lot of ideas while travelling that end up in my work, be it collaborations or something else.”

Creating the Lodha Luxury legacy

Vinti finds that creativity and business acumen are both essential to strike a successful collaboration. “We're creators, we take bold decisions, and we see all our work through. No matter what, we are a team. We're very passionate about whatever we want to bring out there,” she says.

Lodha Luxury is already a force in the housing sector, raising the industry benchmark by spearheading world-class projects in India – partnering with Yabu pushelberg, Giorgio Armani , Trump , Jade Jagger, Kelly Hoppen, Philippe Starck, and Quintessentially, among many other global brands.

Lodha Luxury is India's only luxury real estate company, with an emphasis on design, health, art, and hospitality. Vinti’s goal as an advisor is to bring together like-minded families and create thriving, vibrant communities. Saint Amand, the luxury hospitality brand, is also driven by her vision to create memories that last a lifetime.

She hopes to continue Lodha Luxury’s reign as a premium real estate brand, with a special focus on hospitality. “We're the only brand that considers hospitality to be such a big element of luxury real estate. No one's ever seen that before, but we want to continue it. We want to make sure that Lodha Luxury is the brand that continues to deliver the best in terms of experiences. As for ambassadors, we already have a lot of happy residents, and they have family and friends joining our community too. That is the best endorsement, right?” she says with a smile.

Striking a balance between work and play

Vinti is a mother of three and enjoys traveling and exploring local art and culture around the world. She easily juggles the daily responsibilities of raising her children, travelling the world, and leading the Lodha Luxury Collection’s collaborations with designers and labels. When asked about her secret to handling all her commitments effortlessly, she says it comes naturally not just to her, but to women in general.

“It takes a bit of planning, because I think everyone needs to put in so much in a day. And so many unsaid things happen even when you plan everything well. When raising a child, it’s not just about looking after a child, it's also scheduling their life, which is what I find most challenging. And I have three kids, so it all comes down to good planning.”

Vinti plays a crucial role in the efforts of The Lodha Foundation - a CSR initiative of Lodha that works towards enhancing the quality of education and healthcare facilities around the country. She is also a strong advocate for women empowerment and has led the foundation’s efforts towards ensuring equitable opportunities for women. Her own team at Lodha Luxury primarily comprises women, and she believes there are no boundaries holding women back in the real estate world.

“Fortunately, what I do is very creative, and I think that's a streak that comes easily to women. My team is 80% female, so I feel like there's really no boundary out there. Women are breaking all sorts of stereotypes. Women are CEOs of top companies; be it Nykaa, or Pepsi, women are at the forefront,” she notes.

Just like the female CEOs she admires most, Vinti aspires to take Lodha Luxury to new and exciting heights. “I want people to see that Lodha Luxury is a brand that not only stands for luxury living. We stand for a holistic lifestyle, comfort, family, and customised special experiences.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.