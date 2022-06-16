Viraaj Ventures' Annual Felicitation A Roaring Success

Multi-national conglomerate Viraaj Ventures sealed off an exceptional FY 2021-22 with a grand workforce felicitation. The venue—Sandal Suites, Noida—bore testimony to organisational accomplishments and work force excellence celebrated with great gusto.

The group’s realty subsidiary, Realty Assistant, stole the show by aggregating pandemic-defying sales--to the tune of Rs.1142 crore-- in the outgoing fiscal. It’s uncommon for a realty venture into its early growth cycle to lock horns with a global pandemic, national lockdown and associated adverse market sentiments while safeguarding expansion interests into new territories. Realty Assistant achieved –even surpassed that-- in the preceding two years where bottom-up growth, sales augmentation and strategic physical expansion took centre stage.

The remarkable against-the-odds performance won plaudits from an esteemed guest roll that included some of the realty world’s who’s who, corporate leaders, environmentalists, entrepreneurship marvels and social activists. The exaltation got several notches higher when Mr. Ankit Aditya Pradhan, Chairman and Managing Director, Viraaj Ventures announced that Realty Assistant expects to achieve gross transaction value (GTV)from Indian markets to exceed Rs. 3100+ cr. while GTV from global avenues to exceed Rs. 1300 crore for FY 2022-23. Cumulatively, the projected revenues next fiscal is set to push past the Rs. 134 crore barriers claimed Mr. Pradhan.

To meet these projections, the company shall adopt technology-driven growth, said Mr. Pradhan. It is already taking rapid strides in that direction, adopting and equipping its sales force with advanced solutions backed by machine learning and artificial intelligence. Among its key strategic aims is delivery of new-age realty in India backed by integrated technology.

As a 360-degree realty aggregator, Realty Assistant is rooted in strategic associations with North India's most reputed developers, including the likes of Godrej Properties, Tata Realty, Max Estate, DLF Group, M3M Group, Gulshan Group, Bhutani Infra, The Gaursons, among others.

The Annual awards, titled ‘RRR’ imbibes realty, rewards, and recognition – values that are the driving force of the group. The awards celebrate the group’s collective progress across all its businesses, and this year the main categories were–Annual, Promotions, and Special Recognition.

The event's star-studded guest roll included A-listers from the world of real estate, environmentalism, social activism and media. On the felicitation party were eminent personalities that included promoters of Gaursons India, Bhutani Infra, Gulshan Group, Paras Group, Jantantra TV and noted personalities known for promoting social activism and causes.

Headquartered in Noida with satellite presence in Gurugram, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai, Realty Assistant aspires to be at the forefront of innovative realty in India. It’s expanding global footprints currently span across the US, Canada, and the GCC nations.

Driven by growth in phases, Viraaj Ventures is set to expand its horizons through advanced geographical traction and strategic presence across key industries. It aspires to be a pioneer in IT solutions management, wealth & asset management, construction and contracting, infrastructure management, F&B and digital & product marketing.

Some of the already well-known subsidiaries include: Keasis (IT), Go RED (infrastructure development), Capital Edge (wealth management) and Safe Earth Infra (infrastructure & geological extraction). These have already picked up steam fortifying the group’s mission to be one of India's most well-rounded in terms of sectorial coverage and industrial presence.

