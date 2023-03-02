Viraaj Ventures to create 1000+ jobs in UP; Lucknow Regional HQ inaugurated

India, Mar 02, 2023: At a time when layoffs worldwide are creating a stir, one multi-national Indian conglomerate is drawing eyeballs for progressive expansion. Viraaj Ventures, after making waves with a highly scaled pan-India youth hiring program, launched its new regional office in Lucknow with inauguration honours done by the honourable Deputy Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh, Shri. Brajesh Pathak.

The event held at Gomti Nagar, Lucknow, on February 27th, also had attending guests of honour in Shri. Tejpal Singh Nagar, the honourable MLA from Dadri, Uttar Pradesh, and Shri. Chaudhary Raja Verma, Zila Prabhari, Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh.

Shri Pathak, a renowned youth empowerment advocate, expressed confidence that young regional professionals would now get to test the waters with a growing multi-national conglomerate. It would also augment Uttar Pradesh’s growing stature as one of India’s most indigenous employment generators.

Shri Pathak at Viraaj Ventures, Lucknow

Viraaj Ventures operates across twelve cities pan India and three countries globally through group companies active in information technology & software development, enlistment & recruitment, structural & civil engineering consulting services, wealth management & BFSI services, digital marketing, and legal & corporate advisory services. These companies include Keasis Inc., Vulcan Consulting Engineers Pvt. Ltd., Capital Edge Securities Pvt. Ltd., the Digibee Network Ltd, and Knowbility Advisors Pvt Ltd.

It also operates in infrastructure development & real estate through a specialized group of companies that include Safe Earth Infra Pvt. Ltd., Green Orbit Real Estate Development (Go.RED), Tulsi Engineering Works Ltd., Synergy Advisors, and Realty Assistant Pvt. Ltd.

The group Chairman & Managing Director, Ankit Aditya Pradhan, expressed his vision for creating a home-bred generation of entrepreneurs to take on the cradle of growing India. “India is a hotbed of talent that must be nurtured to lay the foundation of a powerhouse of twenty-first century leaders,” he said.

He also emphasised Uttar Pradesh gaining grounds with its rapidly growing infrastructure, including projects of international acclaim like the Noida International Airport at Jewar, among others. “Under the current leadership, Uttar Pradesh is opening to new-age entrepreneurship like never before. Events like the recently concluded investor summit repose great confidence in entrepreneurs to invest in the state.”

Mr Pradhan also touched upon India’s growing role as a global economy. “We are genuinely globalising. We host the G20 this year, a watershed moment for all Indians. It tells a lot about how leading world economies are getting behind the progressive leadership demonstrated by the government of India,” he added.

Between the outpour of accolades and appreciation, Mr Pradhan was quizzed about how Viraaj Ventures is pushing its expansion plans forward despite restricting global sentiments. “Viraaj is strongly diversified into various sectors and geographies. Our businesses are operationally independent with distinctive product & service lines and diverse audiences. That makes us distinctively positioned to offset volatility across geographies or sectors.”

Additionally, recruitment is part of our long-term plan to scale and establish strong positions in every sector we have business interests in, shaping young career paths along the way. Our new Lucknow regional office will bring more fluidity to our regional operations besides generating over one thousand jobs locally. Additionally, we are already expanding to other key areas of Uttar Pradesh that include Allahabad, Kanpur, and Gorakhpur, to name a few.”

With its regional office operational in Lucknow, the group known for its technological advancements plans a high-level integration with its headquarters operational out of Noida.

