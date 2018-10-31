Virender Sehwag announces his favourite dish. And, it is…

If you are cricket fan, you surely must have been in awe of Virender Sehwag at some point. You probably still are.

But have you ever wondered what his favourite dish is?

It is good old kadhi-chawal!

Watch the video below to see how the former right-handed batsman relished a plate of it at the fourth edition of the HT City Culinary Fest.

As you saw in the video, the recipe was prepared by Chef Manjit Singh Gill from ITC Hotels.

Gill and other top-rated chefs have been cooking for celebrities as part of the HT event. Some of them include Chef Augusto Cabrera, who drummed up a wonderful sushi dish for Bollywood singer Shibani Kashyap, and Chef Veena Arora, whose Thai recipe left actor Aparshakti Khurana craving for more.

Psst: Another video coming up soon!

Also, get a chance to meet and cook with the stars at DLF Promenade on November 10 by sending in your cooking videos with interesting recipes at myhtevents@gmail.com.

First Published: Oct 31, 2018 16:26 IST