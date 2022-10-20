Vishesh Kathuria, a Teen, Launches India’s First LGBTQ+ Social Media Platform

Despite studying in one of the most progressive schools in India, Vishesh Kathuria, a 17-year old student taking a gap year, noticed homophobia in those around him. Whether it was a homophobic slang or bullying of queer students, Vishesh was tired of seeing the marginalization of a community. He wondered that if this was the situation in one of the best private high schools in the country, what would be the conditions in public schools whose students have minimal knowledge about the LGBTQ+ community.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an effort to make a difference, Vishesh launched India’s first LGBTQ+ social media app, The Indian Teen Queer Foundation. When we asked Vishesh why he chose to launch a social media platform, he responded, “In today’s time when everyone is on social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook, I thought that having a social media platform dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community can play a big part in connecting queer teenagers with each other, who might be going through similar struggles.” He added, “We have seen the power of social media. People can express their thoughts, debate on relevant topics, and spread awareness about the issues they are going through. Thus, launching a social media platform seemed like the perfect solution to this problem!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Indian Teen Queer Foundation.

The platform saw a quick growth touching 100K members within 9 months of its launch. In addition, ITQF also held monthly meetings in three cities with over 100 attendees in each. Vishesh ensured that these meetings were conducted with complete anonymity, until the attendee consented to release their information to ITQF and the other attendees. Even on social media platforms, it is not compulsory to make your personal information like name and email public. Vishesh states, “We want to give people a platform to explore their sexuality andunderstand that users might not be comfortable revealing their identity to the public.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another unconventional initiative Vishesh took was organising a queer prom. Proms have become recently famous in Indian high schools, in which high school students pair up with their dates for a dance. However, Vishesh thought that queer teenagers should have the choice to go to prom to be whomever they pleased, with whomever they pleased.

The mission of this organisation to give queer teenagers in India a platform that would be their ‘island of misfit toys’, a safe space where they can be who they are without adhering the society’s wafer thin dictionary. According to Vishesh, even though Section 377 in India has been repealed in 2018, we have a long way to go to finish homophobia to provide queer people in India with equal opportunities. He believes that to prepare the next generation, it is important we spread awareness to the youth. India having a very young population with a quarter of its population below 15, has the potential to now only normalise homosexuality in India but even the world.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.