Vishwanath Builders unveils Sarathya West, the tallest residential building in Shela

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 16: Vishwanath Builders, a name synonymous with trust and quality in residential housing since 1993, has launched Sarathya West, a 3BHK home project, in Ahmedabad’s fastest-growing real estate destination, Shela.

Sarathya West is the latest addition to Vishwanath Builders’ 30-year legacy of delivering quality and trusted dream homes. It has so far completed projects totalling more than 40 lakh square feet.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

Standing tall at 70 metres, Sarathya West is not just Shela’s First Tallest real estate project, but an architectural marvel that reflects a visionary approach. The engineering background of the promoter ensures meticulous attention to detail and flawless execution, setting new standards in quality. Going beyond mere homes, Sarathya West elevates lifestyles.

Speaking about Sarathya West, Swagat Vyas, Managing Director, Vishwanath Builders, said, “We take pride in being pioneers in the transformative development of Shela in the past 7-8 years. Sarathya West is an architectural marvel that will shape the skyline of this vibrant locality. It represents our commitment to excellence and delivering truly aspirational lifestyles that stand the test of time.”

Sarathya West’s strategic location provides easy access to two major roads, ensuring both convenience and connectivity. Exemplifying Vishwanath Builders' foresight, the project is also very close to the VIP road, a 150-foot-wide thoroughfare connecting SG Highway to the Olympic Sports City.

Boasting three basement car parks, Sarathya West enhances the practicality of daily living. The project’s opulence is further enhanced by high-class amenities, featuring a swimming pool for relaxation and leisure. The other amenities include library, creche/daycare, business lounge, laundry, banquet hall, and visitor parking, just to name a few. The interiors and lighting facades, handled by acclaimed consultants, add a touch of sophistication to every residence. Unsurprisingly, Sarathya West is also the most sought-after project in Shela.

The project also embraces homebuyers with flexible payment terms, including convenient pay-on-possession plans, making the architectural marvel an accessible dream for many. With an on-site experience gallery, Sarathya West invites potential homeowners to witness the magic firsthand.

In essence, Sarathya West goes beyond a project and represents a lifestyle crafted with passion, experience, and a vision for the future. Vishwanath Builders invites you to embrace the heights of aspiration and luxury at Sarathya West, where dreams transform into reality.

https://vishwanathbuilders.com/

https://www.facebook.com/vishwanathbuilders?mibextid=LQQJ4d

https://www.instagram.com/vishwanathbuilders?igshid=OGQ5ZDc2ODk2ZA%3D%3D&utm_source=qr

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.