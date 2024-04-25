Visitor Guard® alerts Summer 2024 Visitors to the US about reduced medical cover for pre-existing conditions

Visitor Guard®, a leading provider of travel insurance for international visitors to the US, is urging summer travelers from India to carefully review their medical coverage, particularly regarding pre-existing conditions, before embarking on their US adventure.

Recent industry trends indicate a potential reduction in coverage for pre-existing conditions offered by visitor insurance plans. Most visitor insurance plans offer coverage for the acute onset of only non-chronic pre-existing conditions. This could leave Indian visitors, especially senior citizens vulnerable to significant financial burdens in case of a medical emergency due to a chronic pre-existing condition during their US trip.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

"Traveling to the US is a dream for many Indian parents, and unforeseen medical situations can quickly turn that dream into a nightmare," says Chiranth Nataraj, the founder of Visitor Guard®. "Our company is committed to ensuring visitors have peace of mind knowing they are protected financially in case of an unexpected medical event. However, we are deeply concerned about the potential decrease in coverage for pre-existing conditions offered by some travel insurance providers."

A pre-existing condition is any medical condition you have been diagnosed with or treated for before purchasing travel insurance. Some common examples include high blood pressure, diabetes, asthma, and allergies. Visitor insurance plans do not offer any coverage for pre-existing conditions. However, some plans may offer limited coverage for acute onset of pre-existing conditions up to a certain age limit.

Medical care in the US can be exceptionally expensive. Even a minor medical issue can result in substantial bills for doctor visits, medications, or hospital stays. Visitor insurance with comprehensive coverage can offer crucial financial protection for international visitors, helping them avoid the stress and burden of unexpected medical expenses.

Visitor Guard® advises Indian travelers coming to the US to take the following steps to ensure they have adequate medical coverage. Carefully review the details of the plan before purchasing it. Pay close attention to the acute onset of the pre-existing conditions section and understand the level of coverage provided.

If you are considering buying a plan from us, Visitor Protect is one of the plans that covers pre-existing conditions for doctor visits or prescription refills up to 70 years and older. Other plans like Safe Travels USA Comprehensive, Patriot America, Atlas America, Safe Travels USA, and others offer coverage only for an acute onset of pre-existing conditions. Nevertheless, each plan has distinct definition for both pre-existing conditions and acute onset of the pre-existing condition, hence reviewing the brochure is recommended.

If you are unsure about any aspect of travel insurance coverage, especially regarding pre-existing conditions, consult with a travel insurance professional who can help you find the right plan for your needs.

"At Visitor Guard®, we understand the importance of comprehensive medical coverage, especially for Indian seniors with pre-existing conditions," states Mr Nataraj. "We remain committed to offering a wide range of visitor insurance plans designed to provide peace of mind and financial protection for all international visitors to the US, regardless of their medical history."

About Visitor Guard®

Visitor Guard® is a leading provider of travel insurance for international visitors to the United States. We offer a variety of comprehensive travel insurance plans designed to protect visitors from a range of unexpected events, including medical emergencies, medical evacuations, repatriations, trip interruptions, and travel delays.

Contact:

Pallavi Sadekar

The Head of Operations

(804) 325-1385

contact@visitorguard.com

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. The article does not constitute financial advice.