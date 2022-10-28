Vissco launches online Health & Well-being platform - 'Vissco Next'

India,28th October 2022: India's leading & most trusted Orthopedic, Mobility and Medical device manufacturer Vissco is all set to expand its product portfolio and services with unique additions. With a legacy of over 6 decades, Vissco has a product portfolio backed by innovation, technology, and robust research & development. With over 500+ products, Vissco has now launched its one-stop online platform for Health & Well-being - Vissco Next.

Vissco Next enables its customers to take the first step towards recovery and focuses on a 360-degree transformation of its users offering products and services catering from the head to foot. The product category ranges from Orthopedic Braces like Back & Knee Supports, Pain recovery solutions like Heating Mats & Cooling Gels, Mobility Solutions like Walking Sticks & Wheelchairs; & much more.

Sharing the brand’s key ideology and ethos, Saumil M. Gandhi – Joint Managing Director of Vissco & Envisioner of Vissco Next says, “At Vissco Next we encourage our users to #TakeTheNextStep - to heal, recover and rejuvenate. Our products are Skin-Friendly, 100% Latex Free & long-lasting. Our goal is to be the preferred partner of people in their recovery journey by providing them high-quality solutions at affordable prices.”

Keeping in mind the imperative need for assistance when someone is in pain, Vissco Next offers same day delivery in Mumbai city &an assured order dispatch within 24 hoursto All India.It also provides access toOnline Physiotherapist Consultation by experienced Pain Management Professionals, starting at just ₹ 399/- per session, with special discounts in case of bulk bookings.

Saumil M. Gandhi further added, “At Vissco, we don’t just know pain, we understand it. Our products are designed to help our consumers live their lives to the fullest and unleash their true potential. The road to recovery is long, but Vissco Next acts as a catalyst for our customers’ transformation journey. In the last 50+ years, we have catered to over 35 million customers and as a result, today, one Vissco Product is sold every 5 seconds.”

In addition to online Physiotherapist Consultations, the online platform also offers online Yoga Training, Fitness Exercises, and informative Blogs to help you bounce back from pain. Vissco Next also has a dedicated Customer Success Team that is available to resolve queries and provide exceptional after-sales support to the users.

Vissco Next also offers ‘Footsol’- A separate division focused on Foot Care products such as Foot Insoles & heel cushions, launched in partnership with German experts specialising in Human Foot Biomechanics. As per research, poor gait is the primary reason for back, knee, foot and ankle pain; & Footsol aims to be the solution to all these problems; as it offers high quality customized insoles depending on the users’ Foot Arch & Leg Axis, at an attractive price point.

To start your Wellness journey and #TakeTheNextStep, visit – https://vissconext.com/ - We’ll bewith you every step of the way.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.