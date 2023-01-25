Vistara celebrates 8th anniversary: Draws ‘8’ in the sky over Arabian Sea

Sky art enables brands to tell their stories in a unique way. Airlines across the world mark special occasions by drawing interesting shapes and icons in the sky. These are generally viewed and tracked on Flightradar24 by people across the world thus garnering high attention and creating immense buzz. And Vistara wanted to do just that to celebrate their 8th Anniversary this year, making them the first Indian airline to do so! Vistara is known for its distinguished offering in the skies, and this was yet another distinctive way for the airline to differentiate itself.

Vistara ensured that 9th January 2023 is forever etched in history as they drew the number 8 over the Arabian Sea. UK 08 was a special, invite-only flight consisting of aviation enthusiasts, influencers, Vistara’s senior management, and select employees who experienced this once-in-a-lifetime event.

The announcement of the activity was kept a secret and was revealed by the pilot on board. The guests were pampered from start to finish as they flew aboard the coveted A321neo aircraft over Thiruvananthapuram. They were handed a special boarding pass, branded memorabilia and were pampered with delicious inflight meals complemented by Starbucks coffee.

While the guests in the flight were hooked to the map on Vistara World – the inflight entertainment system; viewers on ground were tracking this special flight on Flightradar24 thus making it the most tracked flight in the world!

The immense social media buzz created by this activity was a testament to its success and increased the positive sentiment for the brand by 7 times. Safe to say: UK 08 will always be #AFlightToRemember.

Ms. Deepti Sampat, Vice President-Marketing, Vistara

Commenting on the special flight, Ms. Deepti Sampat, Vice President-Marketing, Vistara said, “We have been able to carve a niche space for ourselves in India in order to create exclusive experiences for our customers in the sky. Taking it further, we constantly strive to find extraordinary ways to tell our stories that engage our customers and drive the #VistaraLove such as the award winning 'SoundtrackOfTravel' campaign last year. This year we wanted to celebrate the 8-year milestone in a way that no airline has ever done in India - by creating art in the sky. The airspace above the Arabia Sea was demarcated for this historic event and we invited AV geeks, influencers and employees to witness it. Its coverage took the brand sentiments up by 1.7 times with 5 times increase in positive mentions and much more. I am proud to be a part of the team that conceptualized and delivered this unique idea!

