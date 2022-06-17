Visual Aids Centre: India's Most Reputed and Trustworthy LASIK Surgery Centre

The year was 1999. In the post-liberalization era, India was getting introduced to several facilities and technology-driven innovations that the country was not familiar with. 1999 was the year when Delhi, the capital city of the country, got its first LASIK surgery setup in the form of Visual Aids Centre.

This centre was founded by Padmashri Vipin Buckshey who put an elaborate team of trained doctors and high-end equipment to ensure that people residing in the country get access to the best possible eye-care treatments. In a short span of time, the centre became a name to reckon with in the healthcare sector.

Reminiscing about the early days of the centre, Dr. Buckshey says, “When I told some of my friends and colleagues that I was planning to setup a LASIK surgery centre, they were quite apprehensive about it. I was more concerned about the financial aspect of it. Many of them believed that it would not work as most people in the country did not know anything about LASIK surgery. Even I did not anticipate that the clinic would grow at such a fast pace.”

Located in South Delhi, the doctors at Visual Aids Centre have performed more than 1,00,000 successful LASIK procedures since 1999. No other independent private eye centre in India has performed as many surgeries. When it comes to laser vision correction, the centre offers all the advanced procedures and technology that you would expect in an eye care facility of international standards.

Apart from LASIK eye surgery, the centre also offers a variety of other eye care services such as LipiFlow for dry eye management, myopia control, low vision and lazy eye treatment, among others. It also provides high-quality scleral lenses to its clients.

Visual Aids Centre is known for being the first and the only centre in India that exclusively offers an elaborate Laser vision correction setup.

Elaborating further on the services offered by the clinic, Buckshey states, ‘Everybody is not a candidate for this procedure and a customised approach is required in all cases. We analyse the condition of their eyes and recommend the type of treatment options that would suit them the best. Another big reason for our continued growth is that since inception, Visual Aids Centre has been a neutral platform where more than 100 doctors use our facility and provide the latest in laser vision correction treatment to their patients.”

Year on year, there has been a 30-40 per cent increase in the number of patients opting for LASIK eye surgery. The eye care centre has prioritized advanced treatment procedures and innovation over everything and that reflects in the kind of success it has achieved over the years. After completing more than two decades in the healthcare sector, Visual Aids Centre continues to offer high-end treatment facilities and services to both Indian and international clients.

