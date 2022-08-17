Visually Impaired entrepreneur Dinesh Pandya's pursuit of extending welfare

Successfully established Entrepreneur Dinesh Pandya has marked his foot print in the hearts of people and in the world not merely by his business and entrepreneurship skills but because of his adopted kindness as his language. STRONG and IMPACTFUL are the perfect set of words to describe Mr. Dinesh Pandya. Despite being a help-seeker as visually impaired, he decided to be a Giver and proved that it's the strong will power of a person that is enough to face any hurdles, challenges and obstacles.

Entrepreneur Dinesh Pandya has set a perfect example of an inspiring personality as he has climbed the charts of success on account of his own capabilities, dedication and commendable will power. Despite facing numerous challenges and ups and downs he has stood strong with his head held high and his determination towards achieving even the smallest of his goals and contributing value to the society as whole, just adds more feathers to his crown. He truly believes that his wife has been a constant source of support and motivation in helping him, create opportunities for the world and extend welfare to the people in need. He has climbed the charts of success with his consistent and deliberate efforts and hardwork. Along with running business successfully and being at the helm of a listed company he has also generated employment opportunities and promoted beneficial initiatives like "Make in India". Further, he has also made sure that our age old ayurveda gains eyeballs among today's generation.

Farmers who are considered the backbone of our country have been immensely benefited by Dinesh Pandya's efforts. Dineshbhai Pandya is a visually impaired first generation social entrepreneur and since the last 20 years he has been constantly contributing towards educating farmers in order to give them a better life by working on a mission called " Poison Free Farming, Rich Farmer and Progressive Village". He is helping to divert farmers towards organic farming and to reduce and gradually stop the usage of chemical fertilizers and pesticides. He has conducted around 1200 village Shibirs and diverted more than 30,000 farmers towards organic farming. Considering the fact that Dinesh Pandya is visually impaired, his contribution towards society is really commendable. In addition to this, since the economic condition of our farmers is poor, he is also teaching them how to become self employed and self reliant.

In his pursuit of extending help to people, he has done numerous things and on account of his sincerity he has also been awarded by many prestigious institutions. His company has got SME 100 Award 2019. In the trying times of covid pandemic tough situations he has contributed to the best of his abilities by providing kit, khadi mask and by adopting more than 100 such families who have lost their earning members and he is providing them financial help every month since last one year. Recently in the Manav Utkarsh Mahotsav, organized by BAPS, he has immensely contributed through which blood donation, organ donation and de-addiction programs were successfully organized. Additionally, on this 75th year of independence he has committed in front of Dr. Swami (BAPS Sansthan) to adopt such 75 parents and decided to give them financial help of Rs.2500/- to each person per month so they won’t be forced to move to old age homes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.