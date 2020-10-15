vivo launches slimmest phone in category with a game-changing 44MP Eye Autofocus selfie camera

brand-stories

It’s 2020 and smartphone manufacturers are pushing cameras like never before. This is, in part, thanks to the rise of Instagram, YouTube, Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts and many other short video creation apps. With that in mind, vivo has launched a smartphone with a game-changing 44MP Eye Autofocus Selfie that promises to be a must-have for all the vloggers out there. The V20 also happens to be the slimmest smartphones of the segment (20-30k), with a body thickness of just 7.38mm* (the V20 Sunset Melody edition is 7.48 mm)

Here’s a look into the amazing features of the vivo V20.

The perfect selfie moments

With the 44MP selfie camera with a brand-new technology called Eye Autofocus (so far only restricted to DLSRs), one can’t help but get excited. Focus brings to light the subject or a part of the frame. It helps them shine.

If you’re out and about with your friends, and you quickly want to capture a photo of the three or four of you without caring what the background is, that’s where focus comes in handy.

A portrait shot is what it is most commonly called—a shot in which the background is blurred. Most smartphones employ Autofocus or Fixed Focus. The former automatically adjusts the lens and sharpens the object, while the latter is fixed and focuses on either the foreground or the background and not both at the same time. Autofocus allows for more flexibility. Within Auto Focus comes Face AF and Eye AF. vivo has employed the latter in its V20 smartphone.

Eye AF locks focus on the eye of the subject, whether they are constantly moving around or being still.

Whether you’re out and about or at home, Eye AF works like a charm.

It’s a path-breaking feature that will change the landscape of our Instagram and Facebook feeds. Gone are the days of many a blurry selfie.

With Eye Autofocus Selfie and Eye Autofocus Video, you get the clarity and focus that you want. The main front camera with AF can focus sharply on the subject matter from 15cm and then zoom out to infinity! It doesn’t matter whether you’re shooting from up close or from greater distances. With the vivo V20, you never have to worry again!

That’s not all. You can also shoot selfie videos in 4K. The result is more vivid colours and high-definition detail. Go out and about and capture that vlog (video log) you’ve always wanted of the city you live in. From monuments to eateries and even the local people, they’ll all be popping up on the screen.

vivo leading the smartphone camera brigade

The wizardry in the camera technology knows no boundaries. From the moment you get a hold of the vivo V20, you’ll be left sitting there mesmerised.

Think about your daily life for a minute. One day you’re out for a birthday party, the next for an office luncheon. Maybe you’re touring a city and seeing all the monuments or you’re sitting down to eat a delicious bowl of lasagne. How about attending your best friend’s wedding?

Whatever the situation, our smartphones come in handy. They help us capture these special moments that last for a lifetime.

Chicken lasagne and pork scotch eggs for the win. Just look at the colours of the photos! ( HT Brand Studio )

vivo has outfitted a triple-camera set-up on the rear panel of the V20 - in an aesthetically pleasing triangle array - and a ground-breaking 44MP Eye Autofocus Selfie camera on the front display.

Mesmerizing design

With the vivo V20, the gap between a smartphone and a DSLR has been blurred even further. The camera, however, is just one of the reasons for you to own a V20. The smartphone measures just 7.4 millimetres and weighs 171 grams, making it easy to hold and use one-handed. It is aided by an excellent grip that ensures the V20 never falls out from your palm. The vivo V20 comes in three unique colour options – Midnight Jazz, Sunset Melody and Moonlight Sonata - and the rear panel is topped with a layer of anti-glare matte glass to enhance the look.

Pick up the Sunset Melody variant and you’ll notice the colour shifts from blue to purple and to orange as the light hits it at different angles. It’s most definitely eye-catching. Despite the flashy rear panel, the fingerprints are kept at bay. That’s thanks to the anti-fingerprint vacuum coating that vivo has used.

Beyond that there is also the vacuum sputter coating, nano-scale texture machining, dual tone step and a gem-standard iridescence processing.

Despite the thinness, there is a 3.5mm headphone jack right next to the USB Type-C port and the speaker grille at the bottom of the smartphone.

Dual-View Video allows one to record with the rear and front cameras at the same time. It gives the viewer an insight into both the photographer and the subject matter. Once you try it, you’ll never stop using it. It’s very useful for talking about the subject matter whilst looking at it.

With Slo-Mo Selfie video, you’d be having fun with your friends all day. Light a flame, play an air guitar solo or do some coin tricks. They’d all look extra cool in slow motion.

If you’re hanging out with your friends at night and want to click a picture, then vivo has got you covered with Super Night Selfie 2.0 with Aura Screen Light. With multiple exposures and a noise cancellation algorithm, your faces will shine like no other. Aura Screen Light helps provide more natural skin tones by adjusting the ambient light. It’s none other than a studio light in your pocket!

Whether you’re watching an Indian Premier League game or playing Call of Duty: Mobile, the selfie camera will not compromise on the experience at all.

Triple-camera set-up for the win!

While the industry is focused on quad-camera setups on the rear of smartphones, vivo has decided to go with a triple-camera setup that offers better Macro, bokeh and Wide angle shots compared to most phones present in the market today.

On a day-to-day basis, the vivo V20 delivers DSLR-like quality photos without a sweat. Take out the smartphone and immediately start clicking photos.

The triple-camera setup consists of a 64MP main camera AF, an 8MP multi-function camera (super wide-angle/bokeh/super macro) and a 2MP mono camera.

Want to capture the subject in focus or take a close-up of a leaf? With the vivo V20, it can be done with relative ease. ( HT Brand Studio )

The dogs are in focus thanks to the bokeh mode and the letters are sharper with the super macro mode. ( HT Brand Studio )

Switching between the super wide-angle, bokeh and macro lenses can be done with just one touch. It’s a seamless transition.

If you like visiting monuments, then head over to Humayun’s Tomb. vivo has got you covered, whether it is a regular shot or a more expansive wide-angle one. ( HT Brand Studio )

Open your eyes to a world of intricate details. If you’re standing in your balcony, or at the top of a hill, you’ll want to either zoom in to what’s happening below or take a wide-angle photo of the landscape in front of you. The vivo V20 allows for both, without the loss of any details. The colours will remain vibrant and the subjects will be crystal clear.

With a whole host of features like Super Night Mode, Tripod Night Mode, Stylist Night Filter, Motion Autofocus, Smart Zoom and Art Portrait Video, your photography will be elevated to a whole new level.

Shoot more creative videos using the Art Portrait Video feature.

If you’re in a park and want to click a close-up photo of a beetle, then just turn on the macro mode and click from as close as 2.5cm. If you’re a tourist in a city and taking in the night festivities, then the rear camera is here to save your day. Turn the Super Night Mode on and you’ll get brighter images without any loss in details.

Out and about at night but still want to take a photo and send it to your friends? Look no further than Super Night Mode. ( HT Brand Studio )

With the Tripod Night Mode, you get increased stability and exposure.

Combine Motion Autofocus with Smart Zoom and you have a winning combination. Ever run into a situation where your subject moves in and out of the frame and can’t stay still? Maybe when you’re capturing your friends playing a game of badminton? Or when your dog is active and running around the house? Fret no more.

Just double-tap on the person or the object and let Motion Autofocus do its job. It’ll track them and maintain sharp focus throughout the series of photos or videos. Whenever they happen to exit the frame, Smart Zoom will take over, panning in and out without any blur and keeping them in the centre of the frame.

vivo all the way!

Under-the-hood, the V20 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 720G processor - with an octa-core CPU and Adreno 618 GPU - and is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage (expandable via microSD card).

Finally, the V20 has an in-screen fingerprint reader and is equipped with a 4,000mAh battery with support for a 33W fast charger out-of-the-box. vivo has also used a chemical etching process to further refine the phone and prevent it from any fingerprint smudges.

The vivo V20 is the first device to be shipped with Android 11 out of the box. That’s mighty impressive.

With revolutionary cameras, a premium design, excellent build quality, blazingly fast performance (thanks to the well-oiled machine that is FunTouchOS 11), and an immersive 6.44-inch Full HD+ (2400x108 pixels) AMOLED panel with a waterdrop notch, who wouldn’t want the V20?

