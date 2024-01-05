Vocational Excellence Award Conferred to Dr. K. Anand Kumar, MD, Indian Immunologicals Limited

Hyderabad, 5th January 2023 - Dr K Anand Kumar, Managing Director of Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) has been conferred with the “Vocational Excellence Award 2023-24” at a grand function organized by the Rotary Club of Pollachi in Tamil Nadu. Mr. Kumar has joined some legendary personalities such as Dr. K. Sivan, ISRO and Dr. M. Annadurai, ISRO, who were the previous recipients of this prestigious award.

Dr. K Anand Kumar has played a crucial role in advancing India's expertise in producing vaccines and biosimilars, ensuring that critical biologic treatments are more accessible to patients, both within the country and overseas. Dr. Kumar-led IIL has created a “One Health” organization, that championed disease control through affordable and accessible vaccination for both humans and animals. Engaged in vaccine development in the past thirty years, he has been influential in providing accessibility of affordable animal and human vaccines to 60+ developing nations. He has relentlessly worked towards “Make in India”, safeguarding lives against deadly diseases, and advancing research and development efforts.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Kumar channeled efforts to repurpose vaccine manufacturing facility in IIL and roll out COVID-19 vaccine drug substance quickly. This has not only helped India’s self-reliant objective, but also earned him praise from the Government of India.

With an aim to be self-sufficient in vaccine production, he has strengthened IIL’s position in the Indian as well as global vaccine market and contributed substantially towards health efforts. Through his advocacy for philanthropic strategies, Dr. Kumar-led IIL has adopted several schools, while supporting their infrastructural needs and providing meals and uniforms to the students. Indian Immunologicals has provided fortified, flavored milk to 6,000+ rural students daily, supported equipment for setting up biogas plant for waste management, and uplifted more than 400+ rural households. The company has established an Oxygen generation plant in Telangana Institute of Medical Science, saving several lives against COVID-19. Dr. Kumar’s vision is to create a healthy and inclusive space along with making Thiruvananthapuram rabies-free.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr. K Anand Kumar, Managing Director, Indian Immunologicals Limited said, “It is a great honour to accept this award from the prestigious Rotary Club, recognizing my efforts in the field of vaccines. This will further encourage me to rededicate myself towards a greater role in disease control in the nation”.

Among many other achievements, the Rotary Club has always been in the forefront and contributed immensely to the nation towards the control of Polio disease by actively carrying out relentless Pulse Polio campaigns.

Earlier, Dr. Anand Kumar received several other awards which includes the prestigious - ‘Best Alumnus Award’ from his alma mater, “Vector Control Research Center, ICMR” and “PSG Sons and Charities”.

