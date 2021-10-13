Volkswagen India launches the Taigun in a never-before-seen visual spectacle

Owning a car today isn’t just about ticking off a checklist; it is about finding a ride that’s an extension of your personality. Amid the sea of options available today, there’s one automotive brand that has been a pioneer in the industry for not just its innovative and cutting-edge products, but also its class-leading marketing and advertising campaigns for its product portfolio. Yes, you guessed it right - Volkswagen India.

Each of their new launches has generated massive buzz and awareness across India, and has earned appreciation for their out-of-the-box concepts. Yet again, in true style and splendour, Volkswagen India decided to launch Taigun by creating a huge spectacle for Indian customers.

Taigun is the newest entrant in the mid-size SUV segment that is Bold, Dynamic, and German-engineered SUVW.

What’s so unique about the Taigun? It is the newest entrant in the mid-size SUV segment that is Bold, Dynamic, and German-engineered SUVW. Based on the locally adapted MQB A0 IN platform by Volkswagen Group, the Taigun reflects vibrancy, stands out from the crowd, is safe, and is extremely fun-to-drive with the globally acclaimed TSI technology of Volkswagen.

The grand spectacle

Volkswagen India got on board Showtime Events to conceive, conceptualize, design as well as execute the pre-launch and launch on-ground activation for the Taigun. For a 360-degree amplification approach, it assigned its partners PHD, 22Feet, and VICE Media Group to take the campaign closer to customers.

The personality and vibrancy of the Taigun were brought alive by using cutting-edge technology in the heart of the nation; the capital city of New Delhi. It unfolded with a never-before-seen experience that led up to the launch; a visual spectacle at Central Park in Delhi’s iconic Connaught Place.

“When we started thinking of doing a mega event for the launch of the much-anticipated Taigun, one thing which was very clear to all of us was to make sure it happens only in Delhi. Delhi is the heart of India; this is where hustle is not only a word but a way of life, “ shared Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.

The spectacle that was nothing short of extraordinary was brought together by an inspiring team that worked round the clock. A robust grid was created that housed 2500 LED pixel balls, specifically designed and developed in collaboration with overseas partners. It took over 144 hours to construct this on the open-air surface of Central Park. That’s not all - it was then programmed to precision to produce millions of light and colour combinations, in sync with the accompanying music.

The grandeur didn’t end there - Towers as high as 70 feet were also installed around the venue to support cameras and broadcast paraphernalia required to stream the spectacle worldwide.

“The excitement around the Volkswagen Taigun has been building for well over a year, so the final countdown to its launch had to be anything but ordinary. We wanted it to reflect the vibrancy, fun, and dynamism of the brand while also being a first-of-its-kind in the country. Rightfully so, the Taigun Spotlight lit up the heart of India with the vibe, colours, and personality of the Taigun. Enthralling and engaging millions across the country virtually, depicting the #HustleModeOn in a thrilling countdown to the great launch,” added Gupta.

There’s more to impress…

Keeping up with the scale of the event were unique homegrown bands ‘When Chai Met Toast’, ‘Bandish Project’, Kings United, and Raghav Meattle, who are in tune with the product’s positioning of #HustleModeOn.

And there was more to enthrall the audience - an immersive 360-degree audiovisual experience for those who were present, and virtual participants the world over. This larger-than-life concept had 2500 sq feet of LED screens, surround sound, and over 90 minutes of seamless, precisely mapped content designed to showcase the relentless efforts and strategy of the brand, Volkswagen.

But the showstopper was truly the unveiling sequence, where the virtual showcase of the Taigun seamlessly extended into the real SUVWs emerging from the screen; with as many as six of them driving amidst and around the audience in an exhilarating choreography on an intricate network of roads created within the venue.

The all-new Volkswagen Taigun was launched on September 23, 2021 for the Indian market and has been overwhelmingly received amongst customers in India. It received 12,221 pre-bookings, and within one hour of announcing the price, there were over 1,000 fresh bookings.

Volkswagen always knows how to break the clutter and do things that are larger than life, and the biggest launch in the Indian automotive industry showed it all!