Voltas launches extended warranty programme Pan-India with OneDios

Voltas started the new year by launching its first after-sale extended warranty programme in partnership with OneDios. These extended warranty plans are backed and fulfilled by Voltas, making it one of the most competitive warranties on the market. Voltas’ extended warranty plan guarantees authentic Voltas service and spare parts at the lowest prices possible.

Speaking on the topic, the Founder and CEO of OneDios, Dr Nitin Chawla, said, “I am very excited about this latest collaboration of OneDios with Voltas. OneDios has been working with Voltas for over a year. You can register any complaint to the Voltas customer care department through the OneDios app, which is available on Android/IOS. With this, we simplified the request registration process for customers and Voltas. We have taken the next big step of partnering with Voltas to deliver genuine Voltas-powered extended warranties to customers. Customers can now buy an extended warranty for their Voltas and Voltas Beko products on OneDios or at a retailer nearby. We have used our wide retailer network to ensure these warranties are rolled out pan-India. I am very proud of the fulfilling and rewarding journey OneDios has had with Voltas and look forward to seeing it prosper.”

OneDios has a brand-first ideology. Amit Sharma, COO of OneDios, added, “Brand-authorized extended warranties are always better, as a warranty is a brand’s assurance that they stand behind their product quality and durability. An extended warranty backed by the brand gives customers much-needed peace of mind, assurance for unexpected malfunctions, more extended protection than the limited warranty term and saves money in the long run. The process will become more convenient and straightforward with the quick and easy digital claim filing process on OneDios.

Customers can now purchase an extended warranty for Voltas for any product on OneDios and get on-demand status updates of their warranty claims. Customers will get service from the brand itself, and all the spare parts used in the repair and service of the appliance would be genuine and authentic Voltas parts available to them at the lowest prices.”

OneDios is India’s first service aggregator platform, rendering flawless digital customer-care service and building long-term relationships and loyalty with its customers and brands. Today, the app is a catalyst for excellent customer service for an array of renowned and popular brands. With the passing of time and strategic development in OneDios partnerships today, OneDios accounts for over 5 lakh happy and satisfied customers. Especially for the working class, OneDios has been a godsend app. Customers can register complaints in less than 60 seconds to get seamless customer care service and fix their home appliances in no time.

OneDios is a first-of-its-kind platform where users can register their products, keep invoices safe, raise service requests and maintain complete service history. OneDios has partnered with many marquee brands, like Voltas, Daikin, Hitachi, etc., to help give customers access to brand-authorized services and extended warranties using a single unified platform. OneDios has also patented its process OneDios Request Booking System (ORBS). Through this patent, OneDios anticipates its growth to increase manifold and many more brands to integrate with the platform. This solidifies OneDios’s claim and position as India’s one and only service aggregator. OneDios has built a strong footing in the consumer electronics, home appliances, kitchen appliances, and gadgets segments and is looking to expand to other sectors quickly. With its long list of signed brands, patented technology, highly experienced team and strong execution strategy, OneDios started the year on the right foot.

