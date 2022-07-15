Voxya: An online consumer complaint forum helping Indian consumers

With the increase in online selling, there has come a surge in the numbers of online frauds and consumer complaints. Many businesses make it tough for consumers to seek a refund or redressal when they have been wronged.

Since brands are unresponsive in such cases, consumer courts are slow and expensive and most people do not understand the legalities involved, there is an organisation that is working towards making the lives of consumers easy in India.

Voxya helps customers in getting a refund, replacements or compensation from brands across various industries. They take it upon themselves to help consumers through their extended social media reach and legal framework.

Protecting and helping customers in India, Voxya is on a journey to redefine how customers are treated in the country. They aim to help, protect and fight for Indian consumers.

Voxya’s vision is to become the go-to platform for Indian consumers to resolve their disputes with brands.

As a legal platform to resolve consumer complaints, Voxya has a team of more than 600 lawyers and legal experts to help clients. Voxya connects grieved consumers, even those who are not in the country and wish to remotely fight their case, with verified local lawyers at affordable rates.

Out of 1,03,000 consumer cases received by Voxya, over 79,000 complaints have been successfully resolved and more than ₹30 billion has been claimed in damages.

It is essential to note that Voxya sends hundreds of notices to companies in India and 70% of them get resolved without approaching consumer courts.

Among the types of complaints that Voxya handles are Airlines Complaints, Banking Complaints, Medical Complaints, E-Commerce Complaints, Insurance Complaints, Real Estate Complaints, Appliances Complaints, Mobile/Laptop Complaints, Employment/Education Complaints, Automobiles Complaints, Hospital Complaints and Interior Designer Complaints.

There are thousands of clients that Voxya has helped in getting justice from big brands and their success stories are a clear reflection of how Voxya is an affordable, easy and quick way to get the attention of brands and get compensation.

Along with this, Voxya is actively helping brands in delivering quick responses and resolutions to customers.

Making it easier for customers to reach out to Voxya for help, Voxya has built a Consumer Complaint Forum Mobile application through which clients can file hassle-free complaints using their voice.

Reach out to Voxya to resolve your complaints today!

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.