VsnapU: The Future of Photography Has Arrived: VsnapU Unveils Game-Changing Retail Experience!

Grab your smartphones and cameras—VsnapU is revolutionising the photography industry in ways you won't believe! Imagine entering a mall and leaving with professional photographs of your children or your baby bump. That too in a state-of-the-art kiosk, with premium backdrops and stylish props. Be ready to freeze the moments of your treasured memories! You read that correctly! Founders Parminder Sahni and Taranbir Singh, and their incredible group of tech and hospitality experts created the first-ever retail photoshoot kiosk in India at Inorbit Mall in Malad, Mumbai, thanks to the efforts of VsnapU!

It is an experience center, where a routine mall visit for movies or shopping can become an instant photo shoot opportunity. From heartwarming maternity to joyful family moments, this experience center gives you a chance to seize the opportunity to capture it all right there. Book various shoots, including weddings, events, and corporate sessions. Elevate your mall visit into a memory-making adventure with VsnapU.

One of VsnapU's charismatic leaders, Parminder Sahni, says, "We're changing the whole game, not just the goalposts." “You can live the Hollywood experience in your neighbourhood mall, so why settle for subpar phone photos? Our kiosks are meant to serve as your own little picture studios, complete with excellent photographers and arrangements that would make a magazine cover jealous.”

Hold on—things get better! Participants in Shark Tank Season 2 are so enamoured with this retail dynamo that they have hopped on board to support this ground-breaking business. Yes, it's true that the business innovation experts were compelled to take part in this monumental change within the photographic sector!

Malls now offer an exciting, photogenic experience that is worthy of an Instagram account, in addition to dining and shopping. And VsnapU is going above and beyond! The brand is transforming photography with on-the-go professional shoots. Skilled photographers, ready setups, and themed backdrops with props are strategically placed, bringing your vision to life in just 15 minutes as you enter the mall. Say goodbye to photographer searches and studio hassles. A leisurely walk in any Inorbit mall across India fulfills your shoot aspirations, revolutionizing instant photography experiences.

And for those who are wondering how much it will cost, get ready—photoshoots begin at an astounding 1999! You heard correctly—photography of the highest calibre without breaking the bank!

Not a resident of Mumbai? Be at ease! New VsnapU kiosks will shortly open in Baroda, Hyderabad, and Vashi as the company continues its aggressive expansion. They have a storied history of over 63,000 shoots in 145 cities across 28 nations, and they have no intention of slowing down anytime soon.

"We encourage everyone to join us on this extraordinary journey as we continue to roll out new places and mind-blowing themes. You're not just a customer; you're a member of the VsnapU community," Said Taranbir, the visionary founder of the VsnapU, as he extended an invitation to everyone to join him in this revolution in photography.

Enter a world where every picture is an epic story of moments that have been exquisitely captured, rather than just a snapshot. Not only is VsnapU guiding the way for photography in the future, but it is also the future of photography!

About VsnapU: Parminder Sahani and Taranbir Singh, the creators of VsnapU, are combining industry knowledge and technological innovation to revolutionise the photography industry. VsnapU is more than simply a photographic service—it's a trailblazing innovator that's completely changing the landscape of professional photography both locally and internationally. With its distinct focus on retail, VsnapU is paving the way for an engaging, approachable, and life-changing photo experience for all users.

