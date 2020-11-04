Vu’s New 85” Masterpiece TV is a work of art, company targets 100% increase in sales of large-sized TVs

brand-stories

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 16:03 IST

The sale of large TVs over 65 inches in size is set to boom in the country, with an expected two-fold jump in sales figures projected for the near future. Having anticipated this trend, The Vu Group, known for its dominance in the premium television segment in India, has launched the all-new Vu Masterpiece TV, a majestic 85-inch television that emanates charm and class.

The Vu Masterpiece TV features a quantum dot LED (QLED) display with stunning looks, impeccable design and best-in-class technology. The Armani Gold finish with hints of rose gold and champagne as well as a metal alloy grill lend the TV an aesthetic appeal, which makes it an attractive addition for beautiful homes or offices.

Its QLED screen supports a 4K resolution, 1,000 nits of brightness and features a 10-bit panel that can display over one billion colours. It also features a backlight with full array local dimming – all 256 zones of the backlight can be controlled independently resulting in deep black levels and high contrast. The TV also supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.

To make sure you get all the content you need right at your fingertips, the Vu Masterpiece TV comes preloaded with Android 9.0 Pie, which offers access to certified streaming apps such as YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, among others.

For unmatched sound quality, the metal mesh grill discreetly integrates a 50-watt soundbar with six speakers, including two woofers and two tweeters.

“The Vu Group, this year has witnessed an increased demand for large screen televisions, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Consumers are mostly spending their time at home for both work and entertainment, and thus want for a better experience. As a result, they are also spending more on consumer electronics instead of travel or dining,” said Devita Saraf, CEO and Chairman, Vu Group.

“We expect to double our sales figures from Rs 100 crore to Rs 200 crore for our large-sized TVs as these are major growth segments for us. There is also a huge demand for Indian brands because of the prevailing pro-India sentiment. Chinese entrants have consequently lost segments and market share,” Saraf added.

The Vu Masterpiece TV is priced at Rs 3.5 lakhs and can optionally be upgraded into Meeting by Vu, a revolutionary all-in-one video conferencing system that includes a 4K wide or sharp camera with autofocus, a wireless beamforming microphone and a wireless keyboard with a built-in trackpad.

The Vu Group has been the market leader in premium 4K televisions in the country with its lifestyle brand Vu Televisions growing into a Rs 1,000 crore revenue company. Vu Televisions is known for its emphasis on luxury, design and high-end technology for its televisions. It was the first to introduce a 4K television all the way back in 2014 and created the world’s first 100-inch 4K LED TV, the Vu 100 in 2018.