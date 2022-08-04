Vu Televisions tips the scales during Prime Day Sale

Mumbai, 4th August: The Vu Group, a leading global TV innovator and manufacturers of premium televisions including the Vu Masterpiece TV has outdone major league brands to emerge as the highest-selling QLED TV during the Amazon Prime Day Sale. In just four hours, Vu Televisions overshot their 3-day sales target, selling over 40% of the total QLEDs soldduring the Amazon Prime Day Sale. Vu has sold 5237 QLED TVs on Amazon itself, with a price range of Rs.75,000 to Rs.2,80,000.

Launched in March of this year, the iconic Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV is loaded with Armani Gold Aesthetics, Filmmaker Mode, a built-in 100W 4.1 sound system, Spotify, HDMI 2.1 and several other state-of-the-art features, like a bezel-less display and complimenting metal stands with the same sleek design and precision that used in luxury cars and watches, which makes it a true Masterpiece even when you just look at it. Additionally, the TV is equipped with a Built in Far-Field Array Microphone for Hands free voice search which enables the user to command the TV with searches like Show the Movie, Fast forward, Increase the volume, change the input among other features.

The journey of innovation at Vu began in 2006 when Devita Saraf, currently the CEO and Chairman at Vu founded the company. After the success at Amazon Prime Day Sale, she took to Instagram to thank over 3.2 million Vu’ers who have supported the brand across the globe.

Commenting on the recent success, Devita Saraf, CEO & Chairman, Vu Group said, “All of us at Vu Televisions are so incredibly excited with this outcome, and immensely proud of all the work that has brought us to where we are today. I’m forever grateful to all our Vu’ers for being there with us through this journey and for proving that ‘the most beautiful TV in the world’ indeed has a massive fan-base. Here’s to acing every challenge that comes our way and carving a path few have ever embarked on.”Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.

