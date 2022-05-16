Wallstreet School's ACCA course emerges as students preferred choice

ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants), better known as ‘International CA’ in Indian terms is a global accounting qualification which has gained a lot of popularity amongst finance students worldwide.

Be it any qualification, the education shouldn’t be limited to textbook learning, it should actually bridge the gap between the textbooks and the Industry.

However, the inverse has been the scenario of the ACCA coaching industry –

Almost every other day, there’s a new coaching centre starting up, for the ACCA training. The most bothering fact is - The students who have just cleared the ACCA exams themselves, start delivering the training without gaining real industry insights.

Aware of this problem, Delhi-based “The WallStreet School” launched ﻿ACCA coaching sometime back, a unique platform that trains students for the ACCA exam and provides dedicated placement assistance (With a network of 250+ recruiters) and mentoring services to the students after they clear it.

“When I completed my CA, I realized that just the bookish knowledge won’t get me far. I need to learn from people with real industry experience, and not just academicians.” said Himanshu Jain, Co-founder at The Wallstreet School (TWSS).

What’s unique about ACCA Coaching at TWSS?

Their head Faculty for ACCA (Amit Jugia) is a global rankholder himself in Accounting exams like CMA and CIMA with both industry experience of 10 years, and teaching experience of 15 years.

While Amit acknowledges that there are hundreds of coaching institutes that teach for ACCA exam, he has come to believe that his 25 years of experience as an Academician and a Consultant brings in certain aspects into the course content which helps the learner to look beyond just the numbers in Balance Sheet and Statement of Profit and Loss.

“We teach every accounting concept in a way which is not followed by any other instructor because most of them don’t have a practical experience in real company. That’s where we have an edge” said Manoj Goel, Co-founder at TWSS.

Keeping the ‘hands on’ method at the core, The Wallstreet School’s ACCA training curriculum has been drafted by instructors, who have themselves practically worked in Accounting and Consulting profiles with top MNCs and Investment Banks like Goldman Sachs, HSBC etc.

About The Wallstreet School

The Wallstreet school works with over 100+ corporates to train their employees in Company Valuations, Financial Modeling and Investment Banking. They are also official exam prep courses such as FRM, CFA and CIMA.

They currently have around 100,000 online learners spread across 15+ countries. Their physical classrooms are currently located in Delhi and Gurgaon, which they plan to expand soon. Also, their placement services are one of the best in the country, as per the reviews on Quedly and Quora.

The Wallstreet school identifies India to be a large market because people are getting more inclined toward international accreditations like CFA, CPA, and ACCA rather than just country-specific degrees or certifications.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.