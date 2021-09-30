Want to know what happens in an IVF cycle and how long it takes? Then read on!

So, you’ve made the brave choice to start IVF in the hope of becoming a parent. If subfertility has been bogging you down, then rest assured IVF is the right choice for you. But if you’re seeking a consult for the first time, you’re bound to have a few anxieties and burning questions—particularly relating to how long it takes to complete one IVF cycle and what it entails.

Well, there’s absolutely nothing wrong in wanting to know what you’re signing up for and how long it’ll take. In fact, IVF experts suggest understanding the nitty-gritty details of the procedure beforehand so that you are well-prepared. To bestow you with knowledge as you begin your IVF journey, we connected with obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr. G. Indhumathi, who consults at Sri Sainath Hospital and Research Institute in Chennai and is a specialist in fertility and gynaecological endoscopy.

Scroll down to learn more about IVF, as she takes you through the different nuances of this procedure.

The process begins with a full fertility check-up

Before the medication and gamete extraction comesto the very crucial step involving a thorough fertility check-up to decide whether or not IVF is the right step for you. Says Dr. Indhumathi: “When a couple comes in with an infertility issue, we take their medical history and a get lowdown on the previous treatments they have undergone so that we can give them a good success rate when they go in for IVF in this cycle.”

As a part of this process, blood work-up is done for both partners. Apart from that, the woman is asked to do an ultrasound, while the man is prescribed a semen analysis. “From all this, we can conclude whether this couple even needs an IVF procedure in the first place,” she adds.

Next comes the ovarian stimulation with follicle monitoring

If IVF is indeed the way forward for you according to your doctor, then the next step is ovarian stimulation which involves using hormonal drugs. “We either use follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) on its own or in combination with luteinizing hormone (LH),” says Dr Indhumathi.

These are hormone injections are given to aid the growth of the ovarian follicles, which prepares them for the next step of the cycle. “At the beginning of the menstrual cycle, all the follicles in the ovaries are less than 10 mm in size. Once they reach the size of 18 to 20 mm—with the help of these drugs—they are ready for egg collection,” she explains. This takes around eight to twelve days, depending on the ovarian reserve of the woman.

The third step in the IVF process is egg collection

The thought of your eggs being extracted from your ovaries might seem daunting—but it isn’t as bad as it sounds. Egg collection is an outpatient treatment done in the doctor’s office. Don’t believe us? Hear it from the specialist herself: “Egg collection is done under anaesthesia and it doesn’t involve any incisions. In this procedure, we do a transvaginal ultrasound using a probe, with which we attach a needle. We use it to aspirate the fluid from the follicle where all the eggs are floating.”

The procedure requires no hospitalisation—if you come into the clinic in the morning, you are most likely to be done by that very afternoon or evening.

Step number four is where the real magic happens with fertilisation

This is the part of the process where the embryology takes in, and either traditional IVF or ICSI are used to fertilise the egg and sperm (which is collected shortly after egg retrieval) in the lab.

“There is a difference between IVF and ICSI. In IVF, we keep oocytes in a dish and layer about a million good quality sperm over them so that one of the sperm can enter the egg and fertilise it,” explains Dr Indhumathi. Talking about ICSI, which is a relatively newer development in the world of assisted reproductive technology, she says: “ICSI or intracytoplasmic sperm injection is suitable for couples who have a fewer number of oocytes or sperm. In this procedure, we take a good quality sperm and then we inject it into the cytoplasm of the egg to ensure one sperm has entered the egg.”

Eighteen to 24 hours after either IVF or ICSI, the embryos are checked for fertilisation—after which they are kept in the incubator where they start dividing.

Finally comes the time for embryo transfer

It takes about three to five days for the embryos to be ready for implantation, but once they are the couple is called to the clinic again for the transfer. “Embryo transfer is also an outpatient procedure, but it is not done under anaesthesia,” says Dr. Indhumathi. Two weeks after the embryo transfer, the woman is administered a pregnancy test.

The entire IVF cycle takes less than a month

For most women, one IVF cycle lasts anywhere between 17 to 20 days. However, nowadays most IVF labs go for a freeze-all protocol, points out Dr Indhumathi—which means embryos are immediately frozen instead of being transferred fresh. The implantation of the embryo is thus deferred to the next menstrual cycle.

“In the subsequent cycle we do the priming of the endometrium—we first prepare the bed where we are going to keep the embryos, and then do the transfer,” she explains. Recent science suggests that frozen embryos tend to have a better success rate and can prevent ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome in most patients.

If you’re undergoing IVF, Dr. Indhumati wants you to avoid these mistakes

“Couples undergoing IVF need to protect themselves—be it from common cold or Covid,” she stresses. Eating outside food is also a big no-no during this time, to avoid gastric distress like vomit and diarrhoea which might need medication to treat.

While being physically active during the IVF process is advised, Dr. Indhumathi advises women to avoid jerky movements, like jumping and skipping, as well as vigorous exercise. “Since the follicles are developing, their ovaries are also becoming bigger. With jerky movements, the ovaries—which are gradually becoming heavy—can easily undergo torsion,” she says. “It’s the same reason they are also advised to avoid vaginal intercourse during the cycle,” she adds.

“Couples undergoing IVF should have a healthy lifestyle with a proper nutritious diet, plenty of liquid intakes, and moderate exercise. Women should reduce stress at home and work, and keep their mind free,” Dr. Indhumathi concludes.