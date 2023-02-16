Want to maximise your equity portfolio—here’s how a full-service broker can help

The last few months have been nothing short of a roller coaster ride for Capital markets owing to a lot of factors ranging from the Russia-Ukraine war,the resultant impact on oil prices & inflation, residual effect of the Covid-19 pandemic, recent budget announcements, and so on. Inflation which was earlier assumed to be transitory remained sticky, forcing the Fed to increase interest rates at the fastest pace in over four decades. As a result, the US economy is likely to enter a recessionary phase, which will also have an impact on the Indian markets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With so many variables, equity markets continue to remain volatile. While some investors are able to predict the ups and downs that are impending, a very large majority of newbies who started their journey into the world of equity investments during the pandemic, are now at a loss in terms of getting the timing right. The DIY approach to investing is no longer working for everyone and buying & selling on the basis of just tip-offs from well-wishers could prove to be a real hit or miss.

At such times, having a full-service broker who can offer professional advice and help curate an equity portfolio that is customised for an individual’s investment goals and risk appetite can help a lot. It allows them to get the best returns out of the ups and down. Investing into equity markets requires the right skillset and in-depth research at the backend about global developments and their impact on the markets at a macro level. Financial experts also go into a complete analysis of companies to invest into at the micro level to maximise the gains from trading in stocks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited (MOFSL)

In recent years, numerous broking firms have mushroomed in the country but most of them require you to do your own research when it comes to deciding which stocks to buy or sell and at what time. A full-service broker, on the other hand, offers complete advisory services,where an expert will look at an individual's portfolio to give recommendations based on their risk appetite..

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A great option here is Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited (MOFSL) that comes with its Phygital approach along with 35+ years of experience in equities and award winning advisory, and is one of the leading players in the market serving across the country with over 5,500 centres located in more than 550 cities. MOFSL has earned many awards and recognitions, including the best brand award in full-service broking by IBLA in 2017.

When you decide to trade in equity markets with a Demat account from MOFSL, you get access to their team of financial experts and this vast network of services. You can have a face-time with an expert to discuss such market volatility and its impact on your investment – both short-term and long-term – and help decide where to invest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

That is not all. As India transitioned to digital mode after the onset of the pandemic, but with the MOFSL Phygital model of investing, you can experience the best of both worlds – physical and digital. So, while you enjoy all the conveniences of a digital Demat account, you are also assigned a dedicated personal advisor who will look into your portfolio and offer investment advice at no extra charge. The teams help curate a personalised stock portfolio for you depending upon your risk profile and financial goals.

Their two dedicated mobile App has been designed to access free advices and place order seamlessly or you can also opt for their network of more than 1,100 qualified advisors over a free Call and Trade facility. In addition to MOFSL’s massive network of physical presence, you also get free access to 50+ indicators and recommendations which you can access through the app. There are times when you are unable to access the app or when you want to seek some personalised advice. Here, you can just call the personal advisor over the phone or visit the MOFSL branch located near you and get an urgent solution to your queries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another unique feature at MOFSL is access to Portfolio Analysis services wherein Demat account holders can get a Free AI-based portfolio scoring on their account and a risk profile-based portfolio creation. You can also access one of the multiple AI-based portfolios available on the platform.

About MOFSL

MOFSL started its equity business back in 1987. As of FY 2022, MOFSL has clocked a 6.05 crore number of trades and manages a DP asset of ₹579 Bn. Through the years, it has come to be celebrated as a brand of trust and respect which has won awards locally as well as internationally.

Motilal Oswal follows a commission fee structure and offers personalised advice in the form of stock recommendations backed by credible research and assistance through outlets as well as a fully-equipped website, apps and other innovative value-led services for Demat account holders.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a promotional feature and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute financial advice.