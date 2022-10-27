Want To Move Past Bitcoin? Consider Cardano & Newcomer Rocketize Token!

Bitcoin has maintained its position as the King of the market with the largest market capitalization. However, the pioneer cryptocurrency has many unresolved woes, including energy consumption, speed, colossal transaction fees, and scalability. Cardano (ADA) and Rocketize Token (JATO) are some options for those looking for something better and new for their palate. The latter is an upcoming meme token with a strong community sense and "rocket" size goals. Read on to explore crypto projects further.

Bitcoin (BTC) - The First Comer

Bitcoin (BTC) is a digital currency operating outside any central control. It is an open-source blockchain technology that allows transactions without needing any middleman. This peer-to-peer cash system was founded in 2008 by an anonymous developer named Satoshi Nakamoto. This crypto operates on enormously energy-hungry PoW (Proof-of-Work) consensus, which requires mining. However, its widespread fame comes from the fact that it is the very first cryptocurrency. Currently trading around the $19,000 mark, the King of the market had a market cap of over $367 billion at the last check. This price comes at a 72% loss from its November 2021 ATH (All-time high) of $68,789.63. Moreover, its supply is fixed at 21 million coins.

Cardano (ADA) - The Changemaker

Cardano (ADA) is a PoS (Proof-of-Stake) blockchain platform for changemakers and innovators. It is the first blockchain developed on peer-reviewed research using evidence-based methods. Moreover, its PoS nature eliminates the need for massive computing resources, making it energy-efficient. It is also highly secure & scalable. The blockchain has smart contracts functionality for creating dApps (Decentralized Apps). Its native token is ADA, named after 18th Century Mathematician Ada Lovelace. At the time of writing, the crypto had a market cap of nearly 12 billion and ranked among the top 10 on CoinMarketCap (CMC). Furthermore, it currently trades below $0.5, while its last ATH was $3.10 in September 2021. The crypto's max supply is capped at 45 billion, with over 34 billion in circulation presently.

Rocketize Token (JATO) - The Upcoming Utility-packed Meme Token

Rocketize Token (JATO= Jet-Assisted Take Off) is a community-focused DeFi meme token. The project is built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Its plans include maximizing the use cases of DeFi. And is exploring cross-network transfer bridges for the purpose. It aims to be a deflationary coin with up to 78% of its 1 trillion minted supply burned in the future. The meme token's roadmap lists two NFT Platforms for transforming memes of choice into collectible trading cards. Further, plans include smart contract technology, Ecommerce & a crowdfunding platform. JATO also plans to launch its space program and send satellites into space to build its unique brand. Additionally, the token will leverage a programmable DEX (Decentralized Exchange) managed by a DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization).

JATO Presale: Here's How?

The meme token is currently in the second stage of its presale. This stage will end on October 26, following which the third stage will commence. You can buy JATO in this presale stage at a lower price than its potential future worth. The process involves registering on its presale page and creating an account. You can then purchase through that account and receive the tokens after the presale's conclusion.

Conclusion

In short, if you want to explore other crypto projects against BTC's soaring price & fee with its numerous issues, ADA and JATO are some good bets. JATO is currently preparing for a rocketing launch while trending in its presale season. Its DeFi, DEX, and NFT features on top of a space project make it very exciting. The meme token also offers numerous bonus opportunities to earn extra JATOs upon purchase. You can earn up to 15% bonus tokens by purchasing it through different cryptocurrencies. Moreover, a purchase in the second presale stage will get you 7% extra JATO tokens which will reduce to 4% in the next stage.

For more information on Rocketize Token (JATO), you can visit the following links:

Presale:https://rocketize.io/buy

Website:http://rocketize.io

Telegram:https://t.me/RocketizeTokenOfficial

